Czech-born cyber security giant Avast opens office in Romania

Czech-born cyber security solutions provider Avast Software, one of the world's largest IT security companies with an annual turnover of over $800mn, has set up an office in Romania.

The company established its headquarters in the eastern part of the country in Iasi, a city that has emerged as a major IT hub along with Cluj-Napoca, Timisoara and country's capital city Bucharest. Global IT companies including Amazon have chosen Iasi as their Romanian headquarters.

Avast hired Alexandru Pichiu, former software developer and team leader at Continental and Comodo Romania, as country manager.

The other two managers of Avast Software Romania Iasi are Marshall Philip Antony, the financial director of Avast Software, and Barton Kelby Frederick, general legal advisor at Avast.

Founded in April 1988, Avast has over 435mn international users, 10,000 servers, and more than 1,700 employees. The company claims that it prevents 1.5bn IT attacks every month.