Croatian government launches price tracking app after euro-adoption price hikes

Croatia Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development Davor Filipovic presented the Kretanje cijena (Price trends) app to citizens on February 17.

The app gives citizens information about price movements at retailers in the country, an important issue for Croatians following months of high inflation and concerns that some retailers used the country’s adoption of the euro in January as a pretext to hike prices.

The app, launched by the Ministry of Economy and Sustainable Development, is available on mobile phones and other online devices, a ministry statement said.

He added: “All those who sent the data sent a message of transparency, that they have nothing to hide from the public and citizens,”

Three retail chains have been placed on the ministry’s 'white list’, Konzum, Tommy and KTC, that together have a market share of 38%.

According to Filipovic, the three retailers submitted all requested data to the Ministry of Economy and Sustainable Development, namely the prices of around 350 items, whose prices citizens will be able to compare every 15 days.

"The goal is to influence possible price increases and the trend of inflation, because when citizens see who is correct, they will know how to appreciate it," said Filipovic.

He added that additional discussions were held with the retail chains that did not submit the prices, but said “it is clear that they do not want to provide the requested information, do not want to be transparent and do not want to enable citizens to have complete information about prices”.

"We have no illusions that we can limit all prices in the country. We are not doing this on a whim, we are not intervening in the market because we want to, but because we live in times of crisis. And this way will allow citizens to see who is fair and who is not," said Filipovic.