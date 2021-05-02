Croatia’s retail trade up 14.3% y/y in March as shopping habits return to normal

Croatia’s retail trade up 14.3% y/y in March as shopping habits return to normal
By bne IntelliNews May 2, 2021

Retail trade turnover increased in Croatia in annual and decreased in monthly terms in March, the Croatian Bureau of Statistics (DZS) reported on April 30. The year-on-year data showed working-day adjusted retail trade turnover increased in real terms by 14.3% y/y, speeding up from a 3.8% y/y rise the previous month.

March 2020 was the first month in which retail trade was dramatically affected by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic after the first cases were confirmed in the country in February 2020 and a lockdown was imposed in March. 

A breakdown by sectors showed a return to normal after the disruption to trade in March 2020 when there was panic buying of food and health products, while shoppers eschewed other types of consumer goods. 

Compared to March 2020, growth in turnover was recorded in nine trade branches, responsible for 55.3% of the total turnover. The biggest increases in nominal turnover were recorded for clothing (by 105.5%) and for audio and video equipment, hardware, paints and glass, electrical household appliances, furniture and other household articles (by 58.5%).

The other trade branches, which generated 44.7% of the total turnover, recorded a decrease in turnover. The most substantial decline was for pharmaceutical and medicinal products, whose turnover fell by 7.6% y/y. There was a more modest fall in shopping at supermarkets and grocery stores, represented by the "non-specialised stores with food, beverages and tobacco predominating” category. 

Meanwhile, retail trade showed a 2.4% month-on-month decline in March in real terms, which included a 3.6% decrease for non-food products (except automotive fuels and lubricants). Food products decreased by 6.2% m/m.

 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Climate change to amplify border tensions in Southeast Europe

British, Bosnian software developers form joint centre of excellence

US Vertiv opens €10m modular data centre factory in Croatia

Data

Real wages in Ukraine accelerated by 9.5% y/y in March to $490/month

Real wages in Ukraine rose 9.5% y/y in March, accelerating from 7.6% y/y growth in February, the State Statistics Service reported.

Russia’s real incomes fall in 1Q21

Both real incomes and real disposable incomes were down in the first quarter of this year

North Macedonia’s industrial production turns to growth in March

Industrial production increased in the key manufacturing sector and in utilities, while the decline in mining output narrowed.

Watcom shopping index up 267% y/y in April as the pandemic low base effect kicks in

The index is measuring against the first weeks of last year’s pandemic lockdown.

Subdued recovery expected in Western Balkans after pandemic ended a decade of progress

The Western Balkans countries can expect only moderate growth between 2021 and 2023 as the damage caused by coronavirus pandemic will continue to depress investments and employment, a World Bank report warned.

Real wages in Ukraine accelerated by 9.5% y/y in March to $490/month
3 days ago
Russia’s real incomes fall in 1Q21
3 days ago
North Macedonia’s industrial production turns to growth in March
4 days ago
Watcom shopping index up 267% y/y in April as the pandemic low base effect kicks in
5 days ago
Subdued recovery expected in Western Balkans after pandemic ended a decade of progress
5 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly

Most Read

  1. Belarus' Lukashenko makes his big announcement, but it wasn't about merging Russia and Belarus
    7 days ago
  2. MOSCOW BLOG: Strategy vs tactics, Putin’s fiscal fortress is ready
    7 days ago
  3. Was Russia preparing to invade Ukraine? A look inside Moscow’s strategy
    3 days ago
  4. MITTELEUROPEAN INSIGHTS: Only Romania is really serious among the Euro-flirts
    3 months ago
  5. Ford to build all-electric light vehicles in Romania starting 2024
    5 days ago
  1. Will Belarus merge with Russia this week?
    14 days ago
  2. Poland deploys troops close to Belarusian border in response to crackdown on Polish minority
    20 days ago
  3. TRENIN: Russia-Ukraine war alert – what’s behind it and what lies ahead?
    19 days ago
  4. Army sent into Tirana airport after strike grounds all flights
    25 days ago
  5. Russia slaps flight restrictions on Turkey after Erdogan backs Ukraine
    20 days ago

Reports

Dismiss