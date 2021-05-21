COVID-19 wipes out around 12.2% of Georgia’s jobs as of Q1

The number of formally employed Georgians decreased by 12.2% y/y in Q1 to 782,000, implying that around 108,000 jobs were wiped out by the coronavirus-driven crisis that mostly hit the “HoReCa” food service and hotel industries sector of a country that is reliant on tourism.
Georgia’s unemployment rate hit 21.9% in Q1, up by 3.7pp y/y. And the increase would have been steeper if some 80,000 Georgians had simply given up seeking a job. The population outside the labour force, the active population, exceeded for the first time in recent years half of the working-age population as labour force participation rate dropped to 48.3% of the active population, down from 51.3% last year.
The number of unemployed people in Georgia increased by nearly 35,000 to 317,500 in Q1, accounting for 10.6% of the working age population (or 21.9% of the active population).
While this was not the highest unemployment in recent years (the jobless rate was higher in Q1 of 2018), the low number of jobs is a more significant concern for social impact and economic growth. Compared to the first quarter of 2018 (when the number of people seeking a job was 9% bigger than in Q1 this year), the jobs count in Georgia’s economy dropped by 9.3%, or by 80,000. As compared to the pre-crisis period, the jobless rate should be adjusted to reflect discouraged workers who have given up hope of finding a job, at least for a good while.
|Georgia: Labour Force [thous]
|Q1 18
|Q1 19
|Q1 20
|Q2 20
|Q3 20
|Q4 20
|Q1 21
|% y/y
|000s y/y
|Total 15 + population
|3038.3
|3029.2
|3013.1
|3012.9
|3036.8
|3011.3
|2994.8
|-0.6%
|-18.3
|Labour force (Active population), total
|1592.0
|1593.2
|1545.2
|1515.0
|1528.9
|1505.7
|1447.2
|-6.3%
|-98.0
|Employed
|1246.4
|1279.8
|1262.7
|1237.6
|1269.1
|1197.9
|1129.7
|-10.5%
|-132.9
|Hired
|863.3
|896.7
|891.2
|839.5
|845.3
|805.1
|782.8
|-12.2%
|-108.3
|Self-employed
|382.6
|382.6
|370.8
|397.6
|423.1
|391.9
|345.7
|-6.8%
|-25.2
|Not-identified worker
|0.5
|0.4
|0.7
|0.5
|0.7
|0.9
|1.2
|81.0%
|0.5
|Unemployed
|345.6
|313.5
|282.6
|277.4
|259.8
|307.8
|317.5
|12.4%
|34.9
|Population outside the labour force
|1446.2
|1435.9
|1467.8
|1497.9
|1507.9
|1505.6
|1547.6
|5.4%
|79.7
|Unemployment rate, percentage
|21.7
|19.7
|18.3
|18.3
|17.0
|20.4
|21.9
|20.0%
|3.7
|Labour force participation rate (Economic activity rate), percentage
|52.4
|52.6
|51.3
|50.3
|50.3
|50.0
|48.3
|-3.0
|-3.0
|Employment rate, percentage
|41.0
|42.2
|41.9
|41.1
|41.8
|39.8
|37.7
|-10.0%
|-4.2
|Source: GeoStat