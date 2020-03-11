Coronavirus crisis creates obstacles for Croatian food exporters

Obstacles have arisen to the export of agricultural products from Croatia due to the impact of the coronavirus and efforts to contain it, Agriculture Minister Marija Vuckovic said on March 11, as reported by state news agency Hina.

The government is currently working on a set of measures to mitigate the effect of the crisis on businesses, and ensure that jobs are preserved. The measures are expected to be announced early next week.

Speaking to journalists ahead of a cabinet meeting, Vuckovic said that the precautionary measures imposed due to the spread of the coronavirus were already affecting “certain export sub-sectors”.

Specifically, problems with the export of beef began last week, and there may be problems with the export of fish this week.

These food products are not among Croatia’s top exports, but the news highlights the impact of the restrictions introduced to contain the coronavirus on companies in Croatia and elsewhere.

As a result of the coronavirus crisis, IHS Markit estimates global growth of just 1.7% in 2020, compared with 2.5% in its February baseline. It sees the food and beverage industry as among those to be negatively affected, though not as badly as sectors such as automotive, metals and mining, chemicals and transportation.