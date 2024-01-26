Conflicts push Suez Canal shipping down 42% in two months

Conflicts push Suez Canal shipping down 42% in two months
The United Nations has announced a 42% drop in trade volume through the Suez Canal over the past two months. / CC: bne IntelliNews
By bne IntelIiNews January 26, 2024

The United Nations has announced a 42% drop in trade volume through the Suez Canal over the past two months, attributing the decline to disruptions in the Red Sea region.

Jan Hoffman, an official at the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), expressed deep concern about the situation in the Red Sea following a decline in trade from Houthi attacks backed by Iran on the edge of the Red Sea and Indian Ocean.

"We are very worried about the situation in the Red Sea, which exacerbates trade disruptions linked to geopolitical and climatic changes," he stated.

According to UNCTAD, the trade volume through the Suez Canal has fallen by 42% in the last two months due to events obstructing passage through the Red Sea.

The shipping disruption has resulted in a 67% fall in the weekly number of container ship crossings compared to last year.

The UNCTAD expert highlighted the gravity of the situation, noting that "over 80%" of global trade in goods is conducted by sea and that "other important routes are also under strain".

Maritime transit through the Black Sea has also been severely disrupted following the Russian war on Ukraine, leading to a spike in global food prices starting in 2022.

Yemeni Houthis, who have been hitting targets in the Red Sea and Indian Ocean in recent days, have come under increasing pressure from the US and the UK, who have situated ships in the area and targeted the country. In response, the UK Maritime Trade Authority has reported an increase in unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) targeting British and American assets. 

Houthi-controlled Yemeni television reported that several cities and different regions in the country under Houthi control had been attacked by the US and UK.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Italy's PM Meloni unveils "Mattei Plan" for African development ahead of Italy-Africa summit

Blinken tours Africa in attempt to sway countries away from Russia’s influence

US adds 17 Liberian-flagged bulk carriers and oil tankers to Russian sanctions-busting blacklist

News

Italy's PM Meloni unveils "Mattei Plan" for African development ahead of Italy-Africa summit

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni unveiled her long-anticipated development strategy for Africa over the weekend, floating a "non-predatory" approach aimed at fostering cooperation.

EU mulls sanctions on Russian aluminium in thirteenth sanctions package

The EU may include an embargo on Russian aluminium imports as part of their thirteen sanctions package, causing the metal’s price to jump and protestations from the industry association.

Balkan politicians propose new ‘mini Schengen’ for Bulgaria, Greece and Romania

Scrapping land border controls in Southeast Europe to benefit economy and environment.

Poland’s PiS files complaint to Council of Europe over new government’s “attack on public media, human rights, torture”

The complaint is the latest instalment of political conflict in Poland that has grown ever more intense since the new four-party government under Prime Minister Donald Tusk took over in mid-December.

China and Uzbekistan upgrade ties to “all-weather comprehensive strategic partnership”

Gone is the plainer “comprehensive strategic partnership”. What could it realistically mean?

Italy's PM Meloni unveils "Mattei Plan" for African development ahead of Italy-Africa summit
2 hours ago
EU mulls sanctions on Russian aluminium in thirteenth sanctions package
12 hours ago
Balkan politicians propose new ‘mini Schengen’ for Bulgaria, Greece and Romania
12 hours ago
Poland’s PiS files complaint to Council of Europe over new government’s “attack on public media, human rights, torture”
13 hours ago
China and Uzbekistan upgrade ties to “all-weather comprehensive strategic partnership”
18 hours ago

Follow Us On

Most Read

  1. Iranian-backed militants fired ballistic missiles for the first time in two years at a US base in Iraq
    5 days ago
  2. Iran vows revenge after Israeli attack on Damascus
    6 days ago
  3. STOLYPIN: No, World War III is not on the horizon
    6 days ago
  4. Who was Peshraw Dizayee, the Kurdish businessman killed in the IRGC strikes?
    10 days ago
  5. Russia and China maintain grip on Kazakhstan’s uranium supply amid US and EU high reliance on it
    7 days ago
  1. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    5 months ago
  2. Top Ukrainian politician Oleksiy Arestovych gives seventh confirmation of Russia-Ukraine peace deal agreed in March 2022
    2 months ago
  3. Serbian opposition leader brutally beaten by secret services
    21 days ago
  4. Russian spring offensive could lead to war with Nato, according to German defence scenario
    11 days ago
  5. US warns Kyiv it will stop delivering badly needed Patriot missiles to Ukraine soon
    17 days ago

Reports

Dismiss