China became Hungary’s second-largest import partner before pandemic struck

China became Hungary’s second-largest import partner before pandemic struck
By bne IntelliNews August 19, 2020

Hungary's imports from China rose by more than a fifth in forint terms in 2019, making China Hungary's second-biggest import partner, according to figures from the Central Statistics Office (KSH) on August 18.

Exports last year increased by 3.9% to €108.9bn to an all-time high and imports climbed 4.8% to €104.1bn, which is also the highest level on record. The country’s trade surplus for the full year came to €4.85bn, narrowing by €665mn from 2018 and down €3.2bn from its peak of €8bn in 2017.

Hungary had a significant trade deficit only with China and Russia while raking up hefty surpluses with the EU15 and the remaining EU countries. 81% of Hungary's exports and 74% of its imports were with the EU.

With a 6.1% share in Hungary's total import, China became the second behind Germany, traditionally Hungary's biggest foreign trade partner with a 25.3% share in imports last year.

China jumped forward from fourth place in 2018, overtaking Austria (6.1%) and Poland (5.8%). The rankings for fifth to 10th place remained unchanged from 2018: the Netherlands remained fifth, followed by the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Italy, Russia and France.

The first ten import partners were the same as in 2018, and all but two - China and Russia - were EU members. The first ten represented 70% of all imports.

The list of Hungary's ten biggest export partners were solely EU members, accounting for 67% of total foreign sales. Germany was Hungary’s largest market with a share of 27.7%.

Hungary's exports to the EU’s largest economy rose at an above-average 7.8% in forint terms, mainly due to the expansion of vehicle and telecom equipment export. Slovakia remained the second-biggest export market with a share of 5.2%, then came Italy (5.2%), Romania (5.1%), and Austria (4.6%).

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Photos reveal Hungarian foreign minister on board top oligarch's luxury yacht

IT group close to government establishes Hungary's first commercial satellite business

Domestic tourism eases pain for Hungarian hotel industry

Data

Serbia regains 58% of lost Kosovo market share after punitive taxes lifted

Serbia suffered millions of euros of losses in the last two years due to the politically motivated tariffs.

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal says the Ukrainian economy will start to recover in 3Q20

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal says the Ukrainian economy will start to recover in the third quarter of this year, Interfax Ukraine reports.

Belarus' GDP down 1.6% in January-July

In January-July 2020 Belarus' GDP contacted by 1.6% year-on-year, according to the National Statistics Committee as cited by BelTA.

Domestic tourism eases pain for Hungarian hotel industry

1.2mn domestic travellers stayed at hotels with at least three stars last month, up from 1.1mn in July 2019.

Czech inflation at 3.4% in July due to increase in prices of alcohol and tobacco

Inflation surprised on the upside in July and is expected to remain above the upper boundary of the tolerance band this year.

Serbia regains 58% of lost Kosovo market share after punitive taxes lifted
21 hours ago
Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal says the Ukrainian economy will start to recover in 3Q20
2 days ago
Belarus' GDP down 1.6% in January-July
2 days ago
Domestic tourism eases pain for Hungarian hotel industry
2 days ago
Czech inflation at 3.4% in July due to increase in prices of alcohol and tobacco
2 days ago

Most Read

  1. STOLYPIN: Moscow is not Minsk, but it is in its shadow
    4 days ago
  2. COMMENT: Belarus and the Dividends of Democracy
    4 days ago
  3. MOSCOW BLOG: Will Russia invade Belarus?
    3 days ago
  4. Claim that Turkey’s made Black Sea energy discovery sends ripple through markets
    17 hours ago
  5. First pro-government rally in Belarus dwarfed by largest opposition gathering in country's history
    3 days ago
  1. STOLYPIN: Moscow is not Minsk, but it is in its shadow
    4 days ago
  2. Czech Republic introduced new emergency anti-COVID measures
    24 days ago
  3. Iran buys six “Caspian Sea Monster” ekranoplans from Russia
    24 days ago
  4. Turkey’s money markets starting to malfunction say analysts with lira back beyond seven-to-dollar
    14 days ago
  5. COMMENT: Belarus and the Dividends of Democracy
    4 days ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss