Chaos inside and outside parliament in day of opposition protests in Albania

Protesters tried to force their way into Albania’s parliament during a demonstration on February 13, while inside the parliament there were angry exchanges as opposition MPs disrupted the session.

The Democratic Party, led by former president and prime minister Sali Berisha, has launched a series of protests against Prime Minister Edi Rama’s government. The opposition have accused the government of corruption and failing to alleviate the pain caused to the population by high inflation.

A large crowd of opposition supporters gathered outside the parliament on February 13, following a thousands-strong protest on February 11.

Faced by a police cordon around the parliament, protesters threw smoke bombs and tried to force their way inside the building.

The session started with one minute of silence to commemorate the victims of the earthquake in Turkey and Syria.

Shortly afterwards, protesters managed to set fire to equipment supplying energy to the hall where the parliament session was taking place. This plunged the session into darkness, but MPs continued to debate, lighting the hall with their mobile phones.

Berisha repeatedly interrupted the session to demand that the McGonigal case is investigated, and was rebuked by speaker Lindita Nikolla.

The opposition has criticised Rama over alleged links to former FBI agent Charles McGonigal. McGonigal has been charged with taking secret cash payments of more than $225,000 that he allegedly received from a New Jersey man employed decades ago by an Albanian intelligence agency. Rama has denied opposition accusations of corruption.

Another Democratic Party MP, Flamur Noka, blew a whistle continuously to prevent other MPs being heard.

Berisha also claimed to have a “erotic video” featuring Socialist Party officials and foreign ambassadors. He declined to publish the video, saying he would hand it over to law enforcers.

After the parliament session ended, Berisha joined the protesters outside. He pledged that further protests will take place in the coming days to keep up the pressure on the government.