Bulgaria’s annual CPI inflation slows again to 14% in March
By bne IntelliNews April 19, 2023

Bulgaria’s consumer price index (CPI) increased by 14% year on year in March, as annual inflation continued to slow (chart). Meanwhile, monthly inflation came in at 0.5% in March, the National Statistical Institute (NSI) said on April 18.

After 11 months of increase, Bulgaria’s inflation has slowed since peaking at 18.7% in September 2022.

Broken down by category, food and non-alcoholic beverages saw the highest annual increase in prices at 21%, followed by restaurants and hotels at 16.7%, housing at 16.2%, and arts and entertainment at 15.7%.

Transport costs decreased by 0.2% y/y.

Bulgaria’s annual Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) inflation stood at 12.1% in March. Monthly HICP inflation was 0.6%.

