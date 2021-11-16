Budapest Airport owners enter due diligence process with government

Budapest Airport owners enter due diligence process with government
According to market rumours, the government is willing to pay up to €4.4bn for Budapest Airport.
By bne IntelliNews November 16, 2021

The owners of Liszt Ferenc International operator Budapest Airport have entered into a due diligence process with the Hungarian government, majority stakeholder AviAlliance said, confirming reports that the consortium had received a revised, non-binding bid.

The consortium led by the Hungarian government had accepted its conditions for the start of formal negotiations, so it decided to start the screening process.

"While this is potentially the first step towards selling the airport, we want to emphasise that the outcome of the process is not predetermined", the document said.

Budapest Airport is owned by AviAlliance (55.44%), a holding of Canada's Public Sector Pension Investment Board (PSP Investments); Malton, a subsidiary of Singapore's state investment fund GIC (23.33%); and Canadian pension fund Caisse du Quebec (21.23%).

Hungary's largest airport before the outbreak of the pandemic was valued at €3bn, but the crisis has put airports, including BA, in a difficult situation. According to market rumours, the government is willing to pay up to €4.4 billion for Budapest Airport.

Budapest was one of the fastest-growing airports in Europe before the crisis hit. Revenue grew 43% between 2016 and 2019 to €331mn. Due to the pandemic, the company incurred a €100mn loss as passenger traffic fell 90% in 2020, a 22-year low. Budapest Airport expects traffic to return to pre-crisis levels by 2023.

The consortium that submitted the bid includes US-Hungarian property developer Indotek, led by billionaire Daniel Jellinek, and oil and gas giant MOL.

If the state takes over the airport, developments could be undertaken that raise its stature "2-3 notches", Prime Minister Viktor Orban said a month ago

Taking back the airport would fit in the strategy of Hungary’s radical rightwing government, which has spent hundreds of billions of forints boosting domestic ownership in strategic sectors, such as retail, energy, media and banking. 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Hungarian central bank bows to pressure from markets and ups base rate by 30 bps to 2.1%

Hungary’s 'Stop Soros' legislation against migration violates EU rules, says CJEU

NEMETHY: Is bitcoin the new gold?

News

Hungarian central bank bows to pressure from markets and ups base rate by 30 bps to 2.1%

MNB stepped up the pace of the tightening cycle from a 15 bps hike in the previous two meetings.

Hungary’s 'Stop Soros' legislation against migration violates EU rules, says CJEU

Hungarian legislation criminalising assistance to asylum-seekers violates European Union rules, says EU's top court.

Concerns Turkey could face another currency crisis ‘growing louder’ says Capital Economics

The lira has crashed through psychologically important level of 10/$ following “continued obedience” of Turkish central bank to President Erdogan’s pressure for rate cuts.

Ministry reveals Montenegro massively overspent on motorway project that ramped up country’s debt

Two feasibility studies published by the capital investment ministry indicate Montenegro’s previous government borrowed at least $140mn more than the first priority stretch of the Bar-Boljare motorway should have cost.

Slovenia launches mass mobilisation of medical staff to fight pandemic

Shortages of doctors and nurses reported as latest wave of pandemic overwhelms Slovenian hospitals.

Hungarian central bank bows to pressure from markets and ups base rate by 30 bps to 2.1%
2 hours ago
Hungary’s 'Stop Soros' legislation against migration violates EU rules, says CJEU
2 hours ago
Concerns Turkey could face another currency crisis ‘growing louder’ says Capital Economics
9 hours ago
Ministry reveals Montenegro massively overspent on motorway project that ramped up country’s debt
10 hours ago
Slovenia launches mass mobilisation of medical staff to fight pandemic
10 hours ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly

Most Read

  1. STOLYPIN: The West’s response to Lukashenko’s migrant gambit might seal Belarus’ fate
    1 day ago
  2. Russia's population policy action plan to 2025 about to start
    5 days ago
  3. Serbian “sugar king” becomes banking tycoon
    7 days ago
  4. Lukashenko threatens to cut gas supplies to Yamal-Europe gas pipeline if EU imposes new sanctions, promises to send refugees dry firewood
    5 days ago
  5. Poland, Lithuania close borders with Belarus as Lavrov suggests EU pay Minsk to keep refugees
    7 days ago
  1. Rare 'rat king' found in Estonia
    25 days ago
  2. COMMENT: Disinfo Napalm
    28 days ago
  3. Nearly everyone in Iran infected by coronavirus at some point concludes study
    26 days ago
  4. STOLYPIN: The West’s response to Lukashenko’s migrant gambit might seal Belarus’ fate
    1 day ago
  5. Serbian President Vucic reins in Dodik to calm situation in Bosnia
    23 days ago

Reports

Dismiss