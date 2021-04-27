British, Bosnian software developers form joint centre of excellence

Manchester-based SQA Consulting, an anti-money laundering software company, and Luxembourg based ABC TECH Group, a fintech solution provider with offices in Bosnia & Herzegovina, Croatia, Slovenia and Kosovo, have established a joint venture company, SQA Consulting SEE in Bosnia, that will create 175 new jobs and involve over €3mn of investments over the coming two years.

ABC TECH Group will continue to concentrate on its banking products and solutions, but like SQA Consulting, it will consume development service from the new company, SQA Consulting SEE, to engineer new products, an SQA Consulting statement reads.

The organisation will be a centre of excellence for software development and will subsume ABC TECH’s software development division in Bosnia, as well as its hubs in Kosovo and Croatia, with more than 50 technology professionals.

Combined, SQA’s international market presence and ABC TECH’s software engineering capabilities in the region will drive recruitment in excess of a further 100 engineers in the Balkans, and 75 cybersecurity, cloud migration engineers, intelligent business process automation specialists and management roles in its Manchester-based headquarters.

“The new joint venture will allow us to further scale our transformation consulting and product engineering capabilities to keep pace with the needs of cybersecurity in the global banking and financial services sector, allowing us to grow SQA Consulting in line with the demand we are seeing for our transformation services and software. It’s an exciting time and we’re already planning further expansion and acquisitions in the UK, Europe and further afield,” said Steve Ruston, chief transformation officer, SQA Consulting.

“With this collaboration our employees will be able to further showcase their expertise whilst delivering for large scale international enterprise clients in various industries making this new company one-stop-shop for high-end digital transformation services, attracting both new clients and top talent at the same time,” added Goran Bosankic, CEO of the ABC TECH Group.