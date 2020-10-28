#BREAKING: Michael Calvey and Baring Vostok cut a deal with Russian opponents in corporate conflict over Vostochny bank

Reports have emerged on the morning of October 28 that US fund manager Michael Calvey, who heads leading Russia-based private equity fund Baring Vostok, has cut a deal with his former partners in Vostochny Bank to end their corporate dispute
By bne IntelliNews October 28, 2020

Reports have emerged on the morning of October 28 that US fund manager Michael Calvey, who heads leading Russia-based private equity fund Baring Vostok, has cut a deal with his former partners in Vostochny Bank to end their corporate dispute that may lead to a criminal case against him being dropped.

bne IntelliNews  sources have confirmed the reports are accurate, but no details are currently available. bne IntelliNews was also the first report that talks between the two sides had started on October 15. Unconfirmed reports suggest the two sides have now reached an agreement.

Calvey and several of his co-workers were arrested in February last year, although they were later released to house arrest, causing a major scandal that blacken Russia’s investment image. Baring Vostok is by far the most successful international fund working in Russia and has brought billions of dollars of private equity investment into the country.

Highly regarded and well liked in the Russia market, several senior Kremlin officials publically condemned Calvey’s arrest to no avail. The case was brought by the Federal Security Service (FSB) and Russian President Vladimir Putin was reluctant to rebuke the security services or to personally intervene in the case.

The criminal case is the result of a conflict between Baring’s shareholders and Artem Avetisyan, an executive at a state-owned investment agency and a shareholder in the bank, who is very well connected to the Russian security services. Finvision is a bank that was under Avetisyan and was used to take control of Vostochny via regional court decisions last year.

However, things went wrong with its investment into Vostochny Bank, a regional specialist bank, after the fund fell out with its partners, the Russian investors in the bank. The dispute ended up in a London arbitration court, but the corporate conflict significantly escalated after the Russian partners used their government connections that resulted in a criminal case against Baring Vostok and the arrest of US fund manager Michael Calvey on February 14, 2019.

Baring Vostok was an investor into the Kazakh banking and fintech firm Kaspi.kz that has just announced a successful IPO on the London Stock Exchange (LSE), closing the deal at a starting share price of $33.75, which values the company at $6.5bn, the company said in an announcement of the successful conclusion of the flotation.

Likewise, Baring Vostok was an early investor into Tinkoff Bank, Russia’s only pure online bank, and made money when the bank IPO’d at a price of some $18 per share and more recently was sold to Russian internet giant Yandex at a price of $27 per share. Baring Vostok made a killing on both deals.

With the new economy booming in Russia, even if the real economy isn’t, Baring Vostok is keen to get back to work and would be happy to see the dispute with Avetisyan brought to an end and Calvey and his colleagues released from house arrest, where they have been for more than a year.

 

 

North Macedonia, Albania and Serbia to invite Kosovo to join mini-Schengen on October 30

Regional initiative set up to take concrete steps to eliminate obstacles to the free movement of people, goods, services and capital, with the final aim of securing EU membership.

First day of Belarus’ general strike off to mixed start

The first day of a general strike ordered by opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya got off to a mixed start, with some workers laying down their tools, but the majority of state-owned enterprises were functioning as normal.

"Very nice!" Kazakhstan adopts Borat's catchphrase in tourism advertising

Idea for campaign came from American who lives in Almaty, where he gives walking tours. Expat pitched idea to country’s tourism board and “immediately” got the go-ahead.

Ukraine’s ruling Servant of the People Party's honeymoon is over after it loses ground in regional elections to local incumbents

The ruling Servant of the People (SOTP) got hammered in Ukraine’s regional elections over the weekend, where the governorships and mayor’s offices in the main towns were up for grabs.

French Orano to join $8bn nuclear power plant expansion project in Romania

France will be involved, together with the US and Canada, in the construction of two new reactors at Cernavoda under an $8bn project.

