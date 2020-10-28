BREAKING: Michael Calvey and Baring Vostok cut a deal with Russian opponents in corporate conflict over Vostochny bank

Reports have emerged on the morning of October 28 that US fund manager Michael Calvey, who heads leading Russia-based private equity fund Baring Vostok, has cut a deal with his former partners in Vostochny Bank to end their corporate dispute that may lead to a criminal case against him being dropped.

bne IntelliNews sources have confirmed the reports are accurate, but no details are currently available. bne IntelliNews was also the first report that talks between the two sides had started on October 15. Unconfirmed reports suggest the two sides have now reached an agreement.

Calvey and several of his co-workers were arrested in February last year, although they were later released to house arrest, causing a major scandal that blacken Russia’s investment image. Baring Vostok is by far the most successful international fund working in Russia and has brought billions of dollars of private equity investment into the country.

Highly regarded and well liked in the Russia market, several senior Kremlin officials publically condemned Calvey’s arrest to no avail. The case was brought by the Federal Security Service (FSB) and Russian President Vladimir Putin was reluctant to rebuke the security services or to personally intervene in the case.

The criminal case is the result of a conflict between Baring’s shareholders and Artem Avetisyan, an executive at a state-owned investment agency and a shareholder in the bank, who is very well connected to the Russian security services. Finvision is a bank that was under Avetisyan and was used to take control of Vostochny via regional court decisions last year.

However, things went wrong with its investment into Vostochny Bank, a regional specialist bank, after the fund fell out with its partners, the Russian investors in the bank. The dispute ended up in a London arbitration court, but the corporate conflict significantly escalated after the Russian partners used their government connections that resulted in a criminal case against Baring Vostok and the arrest of US fund manager Michael Calvey on February 14, 2019.

Baring Vostok was an investor into the Kazakh banking and fintech firm Kaspi.kz that has just announced a successful IPO on the London Stock Exchange (LSE), closing the deal at a starting share price of $33.75, which values the company at $6.5bn, the company said in an announcement of the successful conclusion of the flotation.

Likewise, Baring Vostok was an early investor into Tinkoff Bank, Russia’s only pure online bank, and made money when the bank IPO’d at a price of some $18 per share and more recently was sold to Russian internet giant Yandex at a price of $27 per share. Baring Vostok made a killing on both deals.

With the new economy booming in Russia, even if the real economy isn’t, Baring Vostok is keen to get back to work and would be happy to see the dispute with Avetisyan brought to an end and Calvey and his colleagues released from house arrest, where they have been for more than a year.