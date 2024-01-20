#BREAKING: Israel bombs Damascus killing several Iranian military officers

Israel has hit Damascus' Mezzeh neighbourhood in latest aggression. / bne IntelliNews
By bne IntelIiNews January 20, 2024

Israel has killed Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) military officials in a missile strike on Damascus early on January 20, according to Iranian and Syrian media.

The Israeli strike happened in the Mezzeh neighbourhood of western Damascus, an area known for housing several embassies, including those of Lebanon and Iran, video released on the Aparat page shows.

Iran’s hardline Keyhan newspaper Telegram channel reported a “number of Iranian [military advisors] were martyred in the Israeli attack.” Official sources have not yet confirmed the statement.

Iranian IRGC Brigadier General Yousef Omidzadeh and his deputy were killed in this morning's attack by Israeli fighter jets.

The strike on the pro-Iranian Syrian capital is part of a broader escalation in the region between Iran and Israel that has rapidly escalated in just the last week, including a large-scale Israeli offensive in Gaza that has resulted in more than 21,000 deaths in three months in Gaza alone.

The last week has been marred by missile and counter-missile strikes in several countries in the region, although most of the participating countries still want to avoid a full-scale pan-regional war, say experts.

Iranian journalist Ahmad Zeidabadi wrote on social media: “The assassination of another commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps in Syria signifies that war, like an encroaching vine, is permeating the Middle East.”

In the past month, an Israeli airstrike in a Damascus suburb led to the death of Iranian general Seyed Razi Mousavi, who was associated with the Iranian Revolutionary Guard and active in Syria. Israel's military actions in Syria have frequently targeted individuals and groups from Palestine and Lebanon over recent years.

Israel has conducted numerous airstrikes in Syria in the last week, mainly in areas under government control, focusing on Iran-supported militant groups such as Hezbollah from Lebanon, which supports Syrian President Bashar Assad's regime. The attacks have been limited to areas that are informally acknowledged as active combat zones and have regularly suffered attacks and so less likely to spark a wider conflict for the time being.

Israel has yet to comment on the Syrian strikes, but rarely confirms its operations in Syria, maintaining that its strikes are aimed at military targets associated with “terrorist” groups.

Earlier in the month, a strike in Beirut, attributed to Israel, resulted in the death of Saleh Arouri, a senior Hamas commander.

Syria-Israel tensions have been exacerbated by rocket attacks from Syria into northern Israel and the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, and attacks in the Red Sea by the Houthi rebels of Yemen, who Iran backs.

News

US adds 17 Liberian-flagged bulk carriers and oil tankers Russian sanctions busting blacklist

The US Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) added 17 Liberian-flagged bulk carriers and oil tankers to its Russian sanctions busting blacklist, citing alleged violations related to Western-imposed oil price cap sanctions on Russian oil.

Global concern as Pakistan, Iran agree to 'de-escalate'

China expressed its readiness on January 19 to mediate between Pakistan and Iran following recent exchanges of attacks on militant targets along their shared border

Kazakhstan’s egg help to Russia causes grumbling

Subsidised stores in border areas are limiting how many eggs people can buy.

European Parliament approves resolution attacking release of EU funds to Hungary

Parliament also urges European Council to examine whether Hungary has committed serious and persistent breaches of EU values, which could in theory lead to the suspension of its voting rights.

First Russian prosecution of LGBT rainbow flag as “extremist symbol”

A woman in Russia’s Saratov region faces charges for the first time ever of "demonstrating an extremist organisation’s symbols" after posting an image of the LGBT’s rainbow flag on Instagram, Meduza reported on January 19.

US adds 17 Liberian-flagged bulk carriers and oil tankers Russian sanctions busting blacklist
3 hours ago
Global concern as Pakistan, Iran agree to 'de-escalate'
19 hours ago
Kazakhstan’s egg help to Russia causes grumbling
23 hours ago
European Parliament approves resolution attacking release of EU funds to Hungary
1 day ago
First Russian prosecution of LGBT rainbow flag as “extremist symbol”
1 day ago

