Bosnia to take out $75mn loan to develop the health system

The Bosnian Council of Ministers appointed a delegation for loan negotiations between Bosnia & Herzegovina and the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development at its session on July 22, for a project to improve health systems worth $75mn.
The aim of the project is to improve the quality of health services, as well as the financial condition of health systems in Bosnia, with more efficient management, as a key common theme. The funds will, among other things, be aimed at improving the efficiency and quality of health care for the benefit of Bosnian citizens, the Sarajevo Times reported.
The loan will be on favourable terms with a repayment period of up to 35 years, with an allocation for the Republika Srpska and the Bosnian Federation, and the exact amounts will be agreed during the negotiations.
