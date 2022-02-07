Booking.com to pay RUB1.3bn fine over abuse of dominant position

A Moscow court rejected Booking.com’s appeal against a RUB1.3bn fine ($17mn at the current exchange rate) in relation with alleged violation of the antimonopoly legislation.
By East West Digital News in Moscow February 7, 2022

On January 31, a Moscow court rejected Booking.com’s appeal against a RUB1.3bn fine ($17mn at the current exchange rate) in relation with alleged violation of the antimonopoly legislation.

While expressing its “disappointment” with the ruling, Booking.com said it intends to pay the fine. The company does not rule out “further legal action.”

As reported by TASS, the legal matter began back in 2019 as a Russian business association, Opora Russia, filed a complaint against Booking.com over its pricing policy. The international platform forbids hotels to establish its prices lower than those available on Booking.com, even when the platform is not involved at all in the relationship with the client.

The Russian antimonopoly authority (FAS) imposed the fine in August 2021, considering that Booking.com abused its dominant position.

Over the past few years, Russian courts have been actively fining international online giants — including Facebook, Google, TikTok, Twitter and YouTube. The motives, sometimes controversial, ranged from failure to remove unlawful content, to election interference, to personal data storage outside the country, to violations of Russia’s antimonopoly legislation.  

This article first appeared in East-West Digital News (EWDN), a bne IntelliNews partner publication.

How Russian customers of Western IT equipment prepare for potential sanctions

Nexters acquires gaming studios, Rostelecom eyes cloud gaming company

Russian e-commerce keeps growing fast: market leaders doubled sales in 2021

How Russian customers of Western IT equipment prepare for potential sanctions

As Western powers could restrict supplies of IT equipment and support as part of potential sanctions against Russia, Sber is preparing for all scenarios.

Nexters acquires gaming studios, Rostelecom eyes cloud gaming company

At the end of January Nexters — a Russian-founded gaming company which went public on the Nasdaq last summer by merging with a SPAC — announced a series of acquisition and investment deals.

Russian e-commerce keeps growing fast: market leaders doubled sales in 2021

In January several top Russian e-commerce companies announced impressive results for 2021, even though brick-and-mortar retail fully reopened in the country.

NEO: Ozon beats expectations on 2021 e-commerce growth

Russian business is going strong, with leading online retailer Ozon beating growth expectations for 2021 in a sign that e-commerce is flourishing.

Celebrities and politicians post videos to support folk-dancing Kosovan teacher

Ruling party MP's call for Lulzim Paci to be sacked over TikTok folk dance videos sparked a backlash.

