bneGREEN: Slovenian central bank hikes investments in green bonds

bneGREEN: Slovenian central bank hikes investments in green bonds
/ bne IntelliNews
By bne IntelliNews March 27, 2023

The Slovenian central bank said on March 27 that it has increased the share of investments in green, social and sustainability bonds by 6 percentage points (pp) to 7%, or almost €280mn in the last five years.

This move is part of the bank's efforts to align its investments with socially responsible and sustainable practices. The central bank's plan is to further increase the share of such bonds in the future.

Despite the volume of its own investments remaining unchanged at around €3.8bn at the end of 2022, the bank has significantly increased its investments in green, social and sustainable bonds, the Bank of Slovenia said in a statement.

Since 2018, when such investments amounted to just €32mn or less than 1% of the bank's total investments they have increased to almost €280mn by the end of 2022.

Green bonds account for the largest share with almost 70%, followed by social bonds with a 26% share and sustainable bonds with a 4% share.

The bank has also excluded certain companies from its list of suitable issuers of corporate bonds since 2020. This includes companies from the tobacco and arms-related industries, as well as those linked to corruption, causing major environmental damage, or violating human rights.

The bank's long-term goal is to get as close as possible to zero net greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 as part of its own investments. To achieve this, the bank has set two medium-term goals to be accomplished by the end of 2025.

Firstly, it aims to increase investments in green, social and sustainable bonds to at least €400mn and secondly, to visibly reduce the carbon footprint of its investments in private sector issuers.

This will be achieved by significantly tightening the criteria for placing companies on the list of eligible issuers of non-financial debt and by defining strategies for reducing greenhouse gas emissions within its other investments in private sector issuers.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

IMF: Volatile commodity prices reduce growth and amplify swings in inflation

Retail booms off the beaten track in Southeast Europe

ToyotaGo project scrapped in Slovenia’s Kocevje

bneGREEN

bneGREEN: Renewables investment of $35 trillion needed by 2030 for energy transition - IRENA

The global energy transition is “off-track”, aggravated by the effects of world-wide crises, says the International Renewable Energy Agency in a new report. A renewables investment of $35 trillion by 2030 is needed for the energy transition.

bneGREEN: Kosovo to raise share of renewable electricity to 35% in 2031

Pristina aims to hike share of electricity from renewable resources from just 6.3% currently under new 2022-2031 energy strategy.

bneGREEN: Pace, scale of climate change action has been insufficient – IPCC

The pace and scale of what has been done so far to combat climate change, and current plans, are insufficient to tackle the problem, said scientists in the latest Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) report.

bneGREEN: World faces 40% fresh water shortage by 2030 warns UN summit co-hosted by Tajikistan

Landmark report urges nations to urgently start fixing water waste and start managing water as a common good with neighbours.

bneGREEN: Taliban threaten water resources of Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan and Tajikistan

Kosh Tepa canal irrigation project could deplete Amu Darya border river flows.

bneGREEN: Renewables investment of $35 trillion needed by 2030 for energy transition - IRENA
56 minutes ago
bneGREEN: Kosovo to raise share of renewable electricity to 35% in 2031
2 days ago
bneGREEN: Pace, scale of climate change action has been insufficient – IPCC
6 days ago
bneGREEN: World faces 40% fresh water shortage by 2030 warns UN summit co-hosted by Tajikistan
6 days ago
bneGREEN: Taliban threaten water resources of Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan and Tajikistan
12 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Putin woos 40 Africa lawmakers at Moscow conference with promises of money, nuclear power, arms and free grain
    7 days ago
  2. Romania’s GDP per capita growth outstrips CEE countries
    5 days ago
  3. Russia’s budget deficit hits its full year target in the first two and half months of 2023
    5 days ago
  4. Hungary fails to block Nato-Ukraine Commission talks
    7 days ago
  5. Turkey’s stealth fighter jet has no engine but you won’t hear that from Erdogan election campaign
    7 days ago
  1. McFAUL: The guessing game about what Putin will do if he begins to lose even more badly in Ukraine
    23 days ago
  2. Putin woos 40 Africa lawmakers at Moscow conference with promises of money, nuclear power, arms and free grain
    7 days ago
  3. Turkey cuts trade ties with Russia, Hungary to “rethink” relationship as Western pressure to end sanctions-busting mounts
    16 days ago
  4. Iran announces discovery of first lithium reserve
    1 month ago
  5. Start of a new super cycle – fat and flat for 2023?
    3 months ago

Reports

Dismiss