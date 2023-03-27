bneGREEN: Kosovo to raise share of renewable electricity to 35% in 2031

bneGREEN: Kosovo to raise share of renewable electricity to 35% in 2031
/ bne IntelliNews
By bne IntelliNews March 27, 2023

Kosovo will increase the share of electricity derived from renewable resources to 35% by 2031, from 6.3% currently, under its 2022-2031 energy strategy unveiled on March 24.

Overall, power-generating facilities with a combined installed capacity of 1.6 GW will be developed. The wind and solar capacities will contribute 600MW each. At least 100MW installed capacity will come from prosumers (consumers, mostly residential, with PV panels installed on their roofs).

To accommodate these intermittent power generation facilities, storage capacities with a transfer capacity of 170MW and a total storage capacity of 340MWh will be developed. Plans for a 250MW reversible hydropower plant were abandoned.

Regarding the thermal power plants (currently coal-fired), they will be modernised. Under the modernisation programme, three units will be refurbished by 2024, 2025 and 2026 respectively. The goal is to provide 560MW of base electricity and 360MW of strategic spare capacity.

In 2024 and 2025, Kosovo will develop two gas-fired power plants in Albania, in partnership with Albania.

Obsolete coal-fired power plants in Kosovo (at Obilic) are currently responsible for almost all domestic electricity production, and on the other hand, Albania has only hydropower plants, which can provide rapid response capacities and system reserves.

But Kosovo suffers from huge costs of electricity imported when the two plants break down (which is quite often) or the demand grows. Albania, on the other hand, has to buy electricity abroad during drought periods.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Retail booms off the beaten track in Southeast Europe

Kosovo’s football federation chief arrested in corruption probe

Former Kosovan PM says pensions at risk after SVB, Credit Suisse crises

bneGREEN

bneGREEN: Pace, scale of climate change action has been insufficient – IPCC

The pace and scale of what has been done so far to combat climate change, and current plans, are insufficient to tackle the problem, said scientists in the latest Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) report.

bneGREEN: World faces 40% fresh water shortage by 2030 warns UN summit co-hosted by Tajikistan

Landmark report urges nations to urgently start fixing water waste and start managing water as a common good with neighbours.

bneGREEN: Taliban threaten water resources of Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan and Tajikistan

Kosh Tepa canal irrigation project could deplete Amu Darya border river flows.

bneGREEN: China drives global wind turbine orders to new record in 2022

Global wind turbine order intake hit new highs in 2022, with 44 GW procured in the fourth quarter and 134.6 GW for the year. Both of these order intakes were records, says a new analysis by Wood Mackenzie.

bneGREEN: Energy chiefs say Slovenia must invest in renewables to cut power imports

At the peak of the energy crisis in October, Slovenia imported 56% of its electricity.

bneGREEN: Pace, scale of climate change action has been insufficient – IPCC
4 days ago
bneGREEN: World faces 40% fresh water shortage by 2030 warns UN summit co-hosted by Tajikistan
4 days ago
bneGREEN: Taliban threaten water resources of Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan and Tajikistan
10 days ago
bneGREEN: China drives global wind turbine orders to new record in 2022
11 days ago
bneGREEN: Energy chiefs say Slovenia must invest in renewables to cut power imports
11 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Putin woos 40 Africa lawmakers at Moscow conference with promises of money, nuclear power, arms and free grain
    5 days ago
  2. Romania’s GDP per capita growth outstrips CEE countries
    3 days ago
  3. Russia’s budget deficit hits its full year target in the first two and half months of 2023
    2 days ago
  4. Turkey’s stealth fighter jet has no engine but you won’t hear that from Erdogan election campaign
    5 days ago
  5. Hungary fails to block Nato-Ukraine Commission talks
    5 days ago
  1. McFAUL: The guessing game about what Putin will do if he begins to lose even more badly in Ukraine
    21 days ago
  2. Putin woos 40 Africa lawmakers at Moscow conference with promises of money, nuclear power, arms and free grain
    5 days ago
  3. Turkey cuts trade ties with Russia, Hungary to “rethink” relationship as Western pressure to end sanctions-busting mounts
    14 days ago
  4. How big is Russia's "ghost fleet" of oil tankers?
    1 month ago
  5. Orban demands that Sweden and Finland stop criticising his regime if they expect to join Nato soon
    1 month ago

Reports

Dismiss