Belarusians have withdrawn $1.5bn from banks since April

Belarusians have withdrawn $1.5bn from banks since April
Depositors in Belarus have withdrawn $1.4bn from their accounts since April, fearing a bank crisis or forced conversion into Belarusian rubles
By bne IntelliNews October 16, 2020

Belarusians are emptying their accounts of money in the face of a rapidly escalating political and economic crisis. Since April Belarusians have taken out $1.428bn from banks, mostly from their dollar and euro currency accounts.

At the end of September, the total balance in retail foreign currency accounts was $6.199bn, down by $706.2mn from the end of August.

As bne IntelliNews reported, the ATMs are already running out of cash dollars as the population flees the banks, increasingly afraid of their hard currency savings being seized by the state and forcibly converted into Belarusian rubles, and of a banking crisis.

“The money supply consists of deposits of individuals and legal entities. These deposits can be in rubles and foreign currency, transferable and others. Transferable deposits are usually current accounts of enterprises and card accounts of citizens, from which you can withdraw money quickly enough. Other deposits are deposits which are placed in banks for a certain period. And if such deposits are irrevocable, the banks protect themselves from early withdrawal of money," the National Bank of the Republic of Belarus (NBRB) said in a statement as cited by Belsat.

In September the average balances on ruble transferable deposits of individuals amounted to BYN2.866bn ($1.1bn), according to banki24.by. Compared to the balances in August, they decreased by BYN722.6mn. Time deposits in Belarusian rubles in September totalled BYN4.602bn, down by BYN215.4mn from a month earlier.

There was still $1.230bn on current accounts in September that can be accessed via ATMs and card payments by individuals, which was down by $259.2mn from the month of August.

The internal capital flight to mattress money will only put more pressure on the government. Belarus' gold and foreign currency reserves were down by 1.8% in September to $7.321.4bn as of October 1, 2020, BelTA reports citing the National Bank of the Republic of Belarus data, after losing $1.4bn a month before to withdrawals by individuals and companies, as well as some debt repayments.

The Kremlin has stepped into help, but two deals for $1bn and $1.5bn are actually debt relief; however, this week the Kremlin made an emergency loan of $500mn to Belarus which is new cash but only accounts for a third of the hole that has been left in the reserves as a result of the current political crisis. The country’s reserves now account for some 1.4 months of import cover, which is not enough to ensure the stability of the currency.

 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Tikhanovskaya gives Lukashenko 13 days to quit in a “People’s ultimatum”

Belarus’ Interior Ministry threatens graffiti artists with 12 years in prison

Minsk taps the Russia-lead EFSD fund for $500mn cash emergency loan

News

Erdogan acts to curb medical association critical of Turkey’s lack of coronavirus transparency

TTB, which responded to data leak by saying the government “hid the truth”, in the cross hairs.

Kyrgyzstan’s president Jeenbekov resigns as US embassy warns of organised crime swaying nation’s politics

Incumbent had said he would stay on to stabilise country, but he suddenly quit after meeting Sadyr Japarov, a controversial ex-official sprung from prison by protesters and voted in as PM. Japarov also stands to become acting president.

Russian residential real estate group Samolet Group to IPO on MOEX

Russian residential real estate group Samolet Group to IPO on MOEX as mortgage subsidy programme drives Russia’s real estate growth

BREAKING: Baring Vostok confirms negotiations to end all disputes with Bank Vostochny partners

Negotiations have begun for the first time between the warring parties in a criminal case brought against Russia-based investment fund Baring Vostok and its former Russian partners to end the dispute, bne IntelliNews can report on October 15.

Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev inspects reconstruction work under way at Sardoba reservoir area

Heavy rain and strong winds led to the collapse of a part of the Sardoba Reservoir dam in Syr Darya region, south of Tashkent region, on May 1, 2020. Uzbek president Shavkat Mirziyoyev inspected the repair work and praised the progress on October 14.

Erdogan acts to curb medical association critical of Turkey’s lack of coronavirus transparency
5 hours ago
Kyrgyzstan’s president Jeenbekov resigns as US embassy warns of organised crime swaying nation’s politics
19 hours ago
Russian residential real estate group Samolet Group to IPO on MOEX
23 hours ago
BREAKING: Baring Vostok confirms negotiations to end all disputes with Bank Vostochny partners
22 hours ago
Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev inspects reconstruction work under way at Sardoba reservoir area
1 day ago

Most Read

  1. 'Calls grow for France to side with Armenia in enclave conflict with Azerbaijan’
    2 days ago
  2. Russia criticises Turkey for pushing military solution to Nagorno-Karabakh conflict
    1 day ago
  3. Uzbekistan one of only two countries in Europe and Central Asia to put in positive economic growth this year says World Bank
    8 days ago
  4. Turkey's economic data compiled by loyal officials and “detached from reality” says ex stats chief
    7 days ago
  5. Armenia and Karabakh announce construction of third connecting highway
    4 months ago
  1. Poland tightens restrictions in response to rising coronavirus cases
    16 days ago
  2. Belarus IT specialists develop software to identify OMON officers wearing masks
    21 days ago
  3. Iran denies allowing passage of weapons into Armenia after video emerges on social media
    16 days ago
  4. Armenia and Karabakh announce construction of third connecting highway
    4 months ago
  5. Capital forecasts 8 Turkish lira to dollar by year’s end
    22 days ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss