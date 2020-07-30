Belarus’ Security taskforce links arrested Russian mercenaries to jailed opposition leader Sergei Tikhanovsky

Belarus’ Security taskforce links arrested Russian mercenaries to jailed opposition leader Sergei Tikhanovsky
Belarus' security services claim that jailed opposition leader Sergei Tikhanovsky was working with Russian mercenaries to destabilize Belarus ahead of the August 9 presidential elections
By bne IntelliNews July 30, 2020

The 33 Russians mercenaries who were apprehended near Minsk on suspicion of preparing mass riots on July 29 may be connected to jailed opposition blogger and would-be presidential candidate Sergei Tikhanovsky and Nikolai Statkevich, an opposition leader who ran in the 2010 presidential race against Belarus president Alexander Lukashenko, the Investigative Committee of Belarus said to the state-controlled media organization BelTA on June 30.

The Investigative Committee had opened a number of new criminal cases against Tikhanovsky. He faces criminal charges specified by Part 3, Article 130 of the Criminal Code on suspicion of committing deliberate acts intended to instigate other social enmity, on suspicion of calling for violent and aggressive actions against law enforcement personnel. The new charges carry jail terms of up to 12 years.

Observers speculate that the charges are intended to put pressure on his wife Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, who is currently running a highly successful election campaign. Tikhanovskaya has organised large rallies in a number of regional cities in the last week, which feature prominently in her new campaign video. The sound track is the song “Change” by legendary Soviet-era singer Victor Tsoi.

Statkevich, Tikhanovsky, and other political prisoners have also been charged under Article 13 and Part 2 of Article 293 of the Criminal Code which related to preparations for mass riots.

The intelligence agencies claims to have verified links between the opposition leaders and the 33 citizens of the Russian Federation, who are employees of the Wagner private military company. They were arrested in the Belorusochka sanatorium in Minsk District on 29 July on suspicion of sedition.

Tikhanovskaya is the only remaining opposition candidate in the presidential race and hundreds came to her latest rally in Baranavichy and Haradok. Participants shouted slogans “Lukashenka, go away!” and “Believe me, we can win”.

One of the other consequences of the arrest of the mercenaries is the authorities are using it as an excuse to put more restrictions on opposition rallies. The police presence will be increased and metal and participants will be forced to go through metal detectors.

During the rally of June 30 Tatsiana Seviarynets, one of Tikhanovskaya’s campaign managers called on the other pro-state candidates in the presidential race -- Andrei Dzmitryeu, Hanna Kanapatskaya and Syarhei Cherachan -- to withdraw.

Authorities announced on the same day that Tikhanovsky’s detention has been extended until September 29.

“Friends, [Sergei’s] detention has been extended until 29 September. Unfortunately, this did not come as a surprise to us. But it didn’t knock him out. He is my hero!” Tikhanovskaya wrote on a her Facebook page.

Tikhanovsky has been behind bars since May 29, after his arrest at a picket in Hrodna. He is accused of organizing mass riots, as well as obstructing the work of the CEC and is now in pre-trial detention facility #1 awaiting trial.

Earlier the day, Belarus’ Andrei Raukou, Head of the Security Council of Belarus, spoke about the changes in the country after the meeting with Lukashenka, Belarusian media announced.

First of all, the changes will affect the control at the border, as well as the presidential election-related mass events. The opposition fears that the latter measure will be used to clamp down on the protesters who are turning out in larger numbers.

State Border Committee will strengthen the operational cover of state borders, Head of the Security Council Andrei Raukou said.

“And including the border with the Russian Federation as part of the study of the situation, tracking people who cross the state border, including the green border,” said Raukou. “These forces will be significantly strengthened”.

The changes will also affect mass events related to the election campaign. Control over access to the venues, security and inspection will be tightened.

“Because in the organizational structure of the detained people certain directions are clearly traced — snipers, bombers, IT specialists. With this in mind, a number of organizational measures on security issues will be taken,” explained Raukou.

The chairman of the Security Council described the situation as “a very unpleasant fact,” which is not confirmed by the Russian Federation. He stressed that if there was a transfer of a private military company somewhere, let alone through the territory of Belarus, there would probably be some

 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Who are the 33 Russian mercenaries arrested in Minsk?

Lukashenko holds urgent meeting of Belarus Security Council following arrest of Russian mercenaries

Lukashenko says he had coronavirus, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya gives second TV speech

News

Who are the 33 Russian mercenaries arrested in Minsk?

More details of the 33 Russian mercenaries arrested in Minsk emerged on July 30. Belarus has accused a Kremlin-linked military contractor of sending 200 fighters to destabilise the country ahead of August 9 presidential elections.

FPRI BMB UKRAINE: Ukraine is successfully implementing the Association Agreement with the EU

According to a monitoring report from the Ukrainian Center for European Policy, Ukraine has fulfilled 41.6% of the requirements outlined in its Association Agreement with the EU.

Lukashenko holds urgent meeting of Belarus Security Council following arrest of Russian mercenaries

Belarus' president called an urgent meeting of the Security Council following the arrest of 33 Russian mercenaries in Minsk that may be a ruse to cancel opposition rallies or even postpone the presidential election.

Demonstrators block roads, set up protest camp in Bulgarian capital

The daily protests in Bulgaria reached their highest numbers yet on July 29, as protesters kept up the pressure on Boyko Borissov’s government to resign.

Turkish canned fish company accused of holding workers “captive” in production under quarantine operation

Union says “closed circuit working system”, introduced after some employees tested positive for COVID-19, is unlawful and inhumane. Workforce told to live in company barracks.

Who are the 33 Russian mercenaries arrested in Minsk?
8 hours ago
FPRI BMB UKRAINE: Ukraine is successfully implementing the Association Agreement with the EU
10 hours ago
Lukashenko holds urgent meeting of Belarus Security Council following arrest of Russian mercenaries
22 hours ago
Demonstrators block roads, set up protest camp in Bulgarian capital
19 hours ago
Turkish canned fish company accused of holding workers “captive” in production under quarantine operation
23 hours ago

Most Read

  1. Czech Republic introduced new emergency anti-COVID measures
    3 days ago
  2. Iran buys six “Caspian Sea Monster” ekranoplans from Russia
    3 days ago
  3. Turkish lira nears record low versus euro with market anxious over EU sanctions and tie to dollar
    2 days ago
  4. Poland presents its first electric vehicle Izera
    1 day ago
  5. COMMENT: The military flare-up along the Armenia-Azerbaijan border is a modern-day James Bond film plot
    1 day ago
  1. First ever nonstop flight from Mongolia to US delivers PPE to Navajo Nation
    1 month ago
  2. Czech Republic introduced new emergency anti-COVID measures
    3 days ago
  3. COVID-19 second wave strikes parts of emerging Europe
    1 month ago
  4. COMMENT: Borrower beware: Uzbekistan’s dollar debt binge could spell long-term trouble
    23 days ago
  5. Iran buys six “Caspian Sea Monster” ekranoplans from Russia
    3 days ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss