Belarus’ Prime Minister confirms weapons exports to Russia

Belarus’ Prime Minister confirms weapons exports to Russia
Belarusian soldier holds a Belarusian-made sniper rifle during the International Arms and Military Machinery exhibition MILEX in Minsk (2019). / https://eng.belta.by
By bne IntelliNews May 27, 2022

On Tuesday 24 May, Belarus’ Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko admitted on live TV that Belarus was selling weapons  to Russia, and that Russian and Belarusian companies are working closely to navigate around western sanctions.

Besides left-over military stocks from the Soviet times, Belarus has a sizeable military industry. While mostly prized for its good optics manufacturing, the Belarusian military-industrial complex also produces weapons and vehicles.

According to Golovchenko, demand for Belarusian weapons increased both domestically and abroad after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Golovchenko also admitted that Belarus’ military-industrial complex had “very large-scale restrictions on imports” due to western sanctions. However, while its defence industries did use many western components, Golovchenko said that it was not their first year under sanctions.

This indicates that Belarus has been able to somewhat move away from western products through import substitution since it first came under sanctions. Today, Golovchenko said that Belarusian defence companies were engaged in import substitution together with sanctioned Russian defence companies.

Together, they have set up joint R&D projects and are evaluating the results seen in Ukraine, and Golovchenko called this a “dynamic period for Belarusian defence”.

That the Belarusian and Russian military-industrial complexes work together, and that Belarus’ military exports are mostly focused on Russia is not a secret. Both countries' defence industries have likely suffered a lot from import restrictions due to sanctions since Russia began its invasion of Ukraine. However, together they might be able to overcome their import restriction problems.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine has been a very bad showcase for Russian military equipment, strategy and tactics.

By analysing how Russian military equipment has fared against military equipment from a broad range of western countries and likely examining captured western weapons, Belarus’ and Russia’s join defence R&D projects may develop new and more effective equipment. However, we can be absolutely sure that western defence companies are doing the same.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Belarus announces next stage in “surprise inspection” of its armed forces

CEE companies weather the COVID-19 crisis

Belarus expands its use of the death penalty

News

Uzbekistan: China comes bearing gifts

Will a railway connecting the two countries via Kyrgyzstan ever happen?

Romania hopes to negotiate smooth withdrawal from 'Russian' bank IIB

Romania has been planning to pull out of the Soviet-founded IIB for a couple of years, but Russia invading Ukraine accelerated the process.

Satellite photos appear to show Russian ships stealing Ukrainian grain

Satellites in space have caught Russian ships allegedly stealing Ukrainian grain through Crimea, Ukraine Business News reported on May 25.

Hungarian government to use windfall taxes to rein in deficit and preserve household energy price cap

The announcement is the first open admission by the government about the dismal state of public finances.

Green-left Freedom Movement leader Golob becomes Slovenia’s new prime minister

Golob’s Freedom Movement agreed to form a government with the Social Democrats and the Left after winning the April 25 general election.

Uzbekistan: China comes bearing gifts
21 hours ago
Romania hopes to negotiate smooth withdrawal from 'Russian' bank IIB
23 hours ago
Satellite photos appear to show Russian ships stealing Ukrainian grain
1 day ago
Hungarian government to use windfall taxes to rein in deficit and preserve household energy price cap
1 day ago
Green-left Freedom Movement leader Golob becomes Slovenia’s new prime minister
1 day ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. CEE companies weather the COVID-19 crisis
    3 days ago
  2. The Mariupol siege is over as the last Azov defenders surrender
    6 days ago
  3. Ruble falls to below RUB60/$1, putting pressure on the Russian budget in 2022
    2 days ago
  4. Sibur CFO O’Brien quits as sanctions decimate Russia’s foreign executive ranks
    2 days ago
  5. Azov commanders have remained behind in the Mariupol steelworks to continue the fight
    7 days ago
  1. Why are Russian pundits claiming Romania is preparing to invade Transnistria?
    1 month ago
  2. Russian fertility rates fall to record lows on the back of a deteriorating economy and sanctions pressure
    23 days ago
  3. STOLYPIN: The sick man of Europe
    18 days ago
  4. Serbia’s pro-Russian media turn on Putin
    28 days ago
  5. Moldova rejects Ukraine’s offer to seize Transnistria
    28 days ago

Reports

Dismiss