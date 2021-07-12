Belarus foreign exchange reserves fall to $7.4bn as population buy more dollars than they sell in June

Belarus foreign exchange reserves fall to $7.4bn as population buy more dollars than they sell in June
Belarus hard currency reserves fell to $7.4bn due to debt repayment and the population which is still buying more dollars than it sells.
By bne IntelliNews July 12, 2021

Belarus' gold and foreign currency reserves fell by 4.6% to  $7,409.3bn as of 1 July 2021 according to the preliminary data, National Bank of the Republic of Belarus said on July 7 as the population bought more dollars than they sold.  

The country’s reserves have been under pressure since the disputed presidential elections last August 9 lead to a massive outflow of cash from the system. Last year Belarus’ reserves fell by $1.9bn with $1.4bn of that being withdrawn in August alone.  

Since then reserves have stabilised somewhat but the central bank is still seeing outflows, BelTA reports. In June 2021, the country's gold and foreign currency reserves went down by $353.8mn (by 4.6%) following the May growth of $485.2mn (6.7%).

“The decrease in the volume of the gold and foreign exchange reserves in June 2021 was mainly due to the planned repayment by the government of foreign and domestic obligations in foreign currency in the amount of over $240mn, and also due to the decrease in the cost of monetary gold,” the National Bank said.

However, the outflow of foreign exchange to the population remains significant. In January-June 2021 Belarusians bought $457.8mn worth of foreign currency more than they sold, BelTA reports.  

In January-June 2021 Belarusian economic entities bought the equivalent of $12,480.6bn and sold $12,806.5bn worth of foreign currency. The net purchase of foreign currency made up $325.9mn.

In January-June 2021 non-residents of Belarus bought $208.2mn worth of foreign currency and sold $465.7mn. The net purchase reached $257.6mn.

According to the country's monetary guidelines for 2021, the international reserves could fall to $6bn on 1 January 2022.

 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Belarus sentences presidential candidate Babariko to 14 years in jail

Trade dependency keeps Ukraine out of international condemnation of China and Belarus

EU pulls its punches on Belarus sanctions

Data

Russia’s Economic Ministry upgrades 2021 growth forecast to 3.8% as the economy continues a strong bounce back

Russia’s Economic Development Ministry has upgraded its growth forecast for this year to 3.8% from 2.8%, the ministry said on July 9.

Ukraine gross reserves increase 2% in June to $28.36bn

Ukraine’s gross international reserves increased by $0.52bn, or 1.9%, to $28.36bn to 4.3 months of import cover in June, the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) reported on July 6.

Russia’s Watcom shopping index catching up with 2019 in July

Russia’s Watcom shopping index that measures foot traffic in the capital’s leading malls continues to close the gap on the pre-crisis 2019 levels but is still running at least 10% behind that level, according to Watcom’s latest numbers.

Hungary’s CPI rises to 5.3% in May

Inflation hit a new record for this year, and the highest figure since end-2012.

Consumer prices up 2.7% in June 2021 y/y in Latvia

In June 2021, the average level of consumer prices in Latvia increased by 2.7% y/y, the Central Statistical Bureau said on July 8.

Russia’s Economic Ministry upgrades 2021 growth forecast to 3.8% as the economy continues a strong bounce back
1 hour ago
Ukraine gross reserves increase 2% in June to $28.36bn
3 days ago
Russia’s Watcom shopping index catching up with 2019 in July
3 days ago
Hungary’s CPI rises to 5.3% in May
3 days ago
Consumer prices up 2.7% in June 2021 y/y in Latvia
3 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly

Most Read

  1. Coronavirus vaccine tourism from Iran to Armenia explodes
    7 days ago
  2. Russia faces a stagnant decade of 1.5% GDP growth after the coronacrisis
    4 days ago
  3. Turkish lira coins worth less than scrap value
    9 days ago
  4. Taliban sweep through northern Afghanistan, forcing government troops to flee across border to Tajikistan
    7 days ago
  5. Coronavirus cancellation of Mongolia's Naadam deals harsh blow
    6 days ago
  1. Coronavirus vaccine tourism from Iran to Armenia explodes
    7 days ago
  2. Slovakia’s flying car makes history
    13 days ago
  3. Lukashenko pushing illegal Iraqi refugees over the border into Lithuania
    28 days ago
  4. Russia faces a stagnant decade of 1.5% GDP growth after the coronacrisis
    4 days ago
  5. Russia hits herd hostility to vaccines as COVID rages
    26 days ago

Reports

Dismiss