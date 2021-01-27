Belarus' Development Bank earmarks $365mn to finance state programmes in 2021

By bne IntelliNews January 27, 2021

The Development Bank of the Republic of Belarus (DBRB) will designate BYN946mn ($365mn) to finance state programmes and activities in 2021, according to a resolution published on the National Legal Internet portal, BelTA reported on January 27.

A total of BYN500mn will be allocated to finance leasing purchases of equipment and vehicles in the first half of the year alone.

Almost BYN63.4mn worth of loans will be earmarked as part of state support for the Agricultural Business state programme in 2021-2025.

The recipients are the Domanovo subsidiary of BYNestoblgaz, Dzerzhinsky agro-kombinat, Druzhba poultry factory and DAK farm.

Some BYN92.5mn will be allocated as loans for investment projects under the same state programme. Funding is earmarked for AgroSoly, Velikoselskoye Agro, Gomelenergo, Gorodilovo, Gudogai, Zhukhovichi, Minsk Dairy Plant No.1, Savushkin-Luch, Savushkina Pushcha, Sporovo and Mikhail Shruba's farm.

More than BYN290.45mn will be allocated for projects directly approved by the head of state. In particular, the Transport and Communications Ministry will receive BYN132.3mn for road repair; Minsk National Airport, BYN4.63mn; the Minsk Research Center for Surgery, Transplantation and Hematology, BYN10mn; and OAO Belmedsteklo, BYN12.76mn. BYN12mn will be spent on the reconstruction of the overpass and Gagarina Street in Vitebsk.

 

