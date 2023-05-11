Bank of Serbia keeps key rate at 6%

Bank of Serbia keeps key rate at 6%
/ NBS
By bne IntelliNews May 11, 2023

The Serbian central bank said on May 11 it decided to keep the key interest rate unchanged at 6% due to the country's resilient economic performance in the face of external challenges.

The rates on deposit and lending facilities were also kept unchanged, at 4.75% and 7.25%, respectively.

The decision reflects the gradual easing of cost-push pressures from the international environment and the stabilisation of global supply chains. Additionally, the decline in global energy prices, particularly electricity and natural gas, is expected to contribute to a slowdown in domestic inflation in the near future, the central bank said.

Serbia's inflation rate remained at approximately 16% y/y in the first quarter of the year. This was largely driven by the pass-through effect of high cost-push pressures from the previous period.

Food prices and expected adjustments of administered prices played a significant role in these inflationary movements, while lower petroleum product prices had a counteracting effect.

Core inflation, which excludes food, energy, alcohol, and cigarettes, stayed significantly lower than headline inflation, standing at around 11% year-on-year in the first quarter. The stability of the dinar's exchange rate against the euro supported this trend.

By the end of 2023, it is anticipated to be half of the March level, returning within the target tolerance band by mid-2024.

Factors contributing to this downward trend include monetary tightening, the diminishing impact of global factors that drove energy and food price growth, and a slowdown in imported inflation.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

OPINION: Tragic school shooting to scar Serbia for years

Bulgarian Russophiles defy ban and hold Immortal Regiment march in Sofia

Tens of thousands rally in Serbia after mass shootings

Data

Moldova slashes refinancing rate by 4pp in line with fall in inflation

The step was the fourth rate cut since December brings policy rate down to 10%, from 21.5% in September 2022.

Ukraine's inflation dropped to 17.6% y/y in April

Annual inflation in Ukraine dropped to 17.6% in April, down from 21.3% in March, Interfax Ukraine reported on May 10.

Russian budget deficit passes full-year target in 4M23 to RUB3.4 trillion, but the Ministry of Finance won’t be in trouble this year

Russia’s budget deficit expanded further to RUB3.424 trillion ($45bn) in January-April, sailing past the target for the full year of RUB2.9 trillion, the Finance Ministry reported on May 10, but the monthly deficits are already moderating.

Albanian lek reaches new record high against the euro

Albania’s currency, the lek, continued its rise against the euro in the first five months of 2023, reaching new highs against the European single currency.

Romania’s central bank keeps refinancing rate at 7% but closely watching government’s actions

Decision balances robust economic growth in Q1 with rising uncertainty related to fiscal policy and use of Resilience Facility.

Moldova slashes refinancing rate by 4pp in line with fall in inflation
6 hours ago
Ukraine's inflation dropped to 17.6% y/y in April
6 hours ago
Russian budget deficit passes full-year target in 4M23 to RUB3.4 trillion, but the Ministry of Finance won’t be in trouble this year
7 hours ago
Albanian lek reaches new record high against the euro
20 hours ago
Romania’s central bank keeps refinancing rate at 7% but closely watching government’s actions
1 day ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. BlackRock launches Ukraine Development Fund together with the Ukrainian government
    3 days ago
  2. Meet the Russian partisans fighting back against Putin’s regime
    7 days ago
  3. Belarus’ Lukashenko struck down by mystery illness in Moscow, rushed back to Belarus
    2 days ago
  4. Leaders of all five 'Stans plus Armenia in Moscow for May 9 victory parade
    3 days ago
  5. KABANOVSKY: Russia after Putin – a grim legacy
    4 days ago
  1. The EU can’t find most of Russia’s $300bn of frozen reserves
    2 months ago
  2. BlackRock launches Ukraine Development Fund together with the Ukrainian government
    3 days ago
  3. South Africa reported to have warned Putin he will be arrested if he comes to BRICS summit
    10 days ago
  4. EBRD invests record €13.1bn into its region in 2022
    3 months ago
  5. Meet the Russian partisans fighting back against Putin’s regime
    7 days ago

Reports

Dismiss