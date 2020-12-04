Azerbaijan says it lost 2,783 servicemen in 44 day Nagorno Karabakh war with Armenia

Lukashenko says he may quit as president
Belarus hits EU with tit-for-tat sanctions
Belarusian police introduce colour-coded torture system for detained protesters
Kremlin publicly condemns Belarusian police brutality in hint of growing frustration with Lukashenko
Russian services PMI rises to 48.2, but remains underwater as recovery continues to slow
Russia to start mass vaccinations on December 7
Azerbaijan’s Aliyev calls on Armenia, Russia, Turkey and Iran to assist in creating Nakhchivan land corridor
FPRI BMB Russia: Sberbank releases a three-year transformation strategy to e-commerce concern
Ukraine’s banking sector continues recovery, but profits still lagging last year
Ukraine’s real wages up over 10% in October but have been stagnant in dollar terms for almost a year
FPRI BMB Ukraine: Public has confused opinions on resolving the Donbas conflict
Western Balkans plus Ukraine subsidised coal with over €900mn in 2018-2019
Estonian parcel robot firm Cleveron eyes €30mn state loan
Estonia’s chief auditor says €1bn in state COVID-19 loans issued haphazardly
Economic sentiment in CEE falls in November as recovery momentum splutters
Estonian animation studio Imepilt to hold IPO
Brighter days ahead: The economic bounce back in 2021
Central, Southeast Europe stock markets jump in anticipation of COVID-free future
VISEGRAD BLOG: An easing of trade tensions but still an uncertain situation for export-oriented Central Europe
Hungary's PM risks isolation as Poland mulls dropping EU budget veto
Poland ready to back down from veto of EU budget
Hungary's ruling party in damage control mode after MEP sex scandal bombshell
Poland’s PMI remains stuck just above the improvement line at 50.8 in November
Czech companies dominate this year’s Deloitte Technology Fast 50 CE
Coronacrisis to get worse before it gets better forecasts wiiw
EU diplomats say no chance of Bulgaria removing veto for Skopje to start EU accession talks
IMF says downside risks to Albanian economy are increasing
EU ministers fail to agree on launch of accession talks with Albania and North Macedonia
Western Balkans commit to green agenda and regional common market at Sofia summit
Bosnia’s opposition ousts nationalist parties in major cities
Bosnia’s main ethnic parties fight to hold onto power in local elections
Southeast Europe’s EU members to get biggest boost from next budget and recovery funds
Bulgaria imposes 3-week lockdown to slow down COVID-19 spread
CEE politicians highlight trade and security ties as they congratulate Biden
Breakaway Transnistria fully under Sheriff’s control as Obnovlenie party sweeps board in parliament election
Moldova’s presidential election is over, now the battle for the parliament begins
Moldova’s foreign policy reset
Russian establishment quick to congratulate Moldova's new president-elect
Rising COVID-19 cases put intense pressure on CEE healthcare systems
MEPs urge European Commission to act against Hungarian media financing in North Macedonia and Slovenia
North Macedonia mulls decriminalising cannabis to boost tourism
Retail surpass pre-crisis peak as Romanians shop instead of holiday
Romanian venture capital firm Catalyst launches new €40mn-50mn fund for TMT
Aegon to sell its CEE business to Vienna Insurance for €830mn
The state is back in business
Slovenian PM Jansa stands alongside Hungary and Poland in EU rule of law row
BEYOND THE BOSPORUS: Turkish number crunchers deliver November inflation surprise of 14%
Erdogan needs to go says analyst assessing Turkey’s economic collapse
Ukraine strikes deal with Turkey to produce killer drones instrumental in Karabakh conflict
In Karabakh deal, as many questions as answers
Protesters flood Yerevan demanding Armenia’s “traitor” PM quit over Nagorno-Karabakh surrender
Who emerge as the real winners from the bloody Nagorno-Karabakh conflict?
Below average 2020 wine production destined for volatile and uncertain global market
Iran calls on Saudis to limit $67bn defence spending to Tehran’s $10bn
Iranian prosecutors pledge to pursue Trump for Soleimani killing even after he leaves White House
No reaction from Kazakh elites as bombshell FT report says Nazarbayev’s son in law siphoned millions from pipeline scheme
UK court freezes $5bn in assets connected to fugitive Kazakh banker Ablyazov
Attack of the Debt Tsunami: global debt soars to a new all-time high
Kyrgyzstan's proposed new constitution provokes widespread revulsion
Kyrgyzstan's China debt: Between crowdfunding and austerity
CFC joins RWC in assessing KAZ Minerals buyout offer as under-valuation
China business briefing: Not happy with Kyrgyzstan
Mongolian coal exports to China paralysed as Beijing demands virus testing of truck drivers
Mongolia fears economic damage as country faces up to its first local transmissions of coronavirus
Mongolia in lockdown after suffering first local coronavirus transmissions
Mongolia’s wrestling culture: From the grasslands to the cage
No surprises in Tajikistan as Rahmon retains presidency with 91% of vote
A Tajikistan poised on verge of economic calamity set for vote
Tajikistan revives on-off dispute with Iran
Turkmenistan: The dammed united
Turkmenistan: Everybody yurts, sometimes
Dirty money investigation reviews identified payments worth $1.4bn linked to Turkmenistan
Uzbekistan unveils extensive privatisation programme
Azerbaijan said on December 3 that it lost nearly 2,800 soldiers in the 44-day Nagorno-Karabakh war with Armenia that concluded in early November.
It was the first time that Baku had disclosed its military casualties. Defence ministry officials gave a precise death toll of 2,783, adding that more than 100 soldiers were still missing. Another 1,245 were being treated in medical facilities. Work was under way to identify around 100 dead servicemen by DNA analysis.
Armenia’s health ministry said on December 2 in an update that at least 2,718 Armenian servicemen were killed in the fighting.
Both sides have also said that scores of their civilians were killed in the conflict, accusing each other of indiscriminate shelling, including with cluster munitions.
The hostilities ended on November 10 with a Russia-brokered peace deal. It saw Azerbaijan retain control of territories it regained during the conflict, while Armenian forces were permitted to keep control of parts of the enclave that ethnic Armenians have controlled for more than a quarter-century, despite international law stating that all of the territory is part of Azerbaijan.
Russia has deployed nearly 2,000 peacekeepers for a period of at least five years to monitor the ceasefire deal and facilitate the return of refugees. Turkey is to send personnel to a monitoring centre it will run with Russia that will use observation drones to help ensure the truce endures. Ankara said this week the centre is under construction. It is expected that it will be located on Azerbaijani territory.
Azerbaijan celebrated the end of the fighting as a national triumph. President Ilham Aliyev declared on December 3 that November 8 will be celebrated nationally in future as Victory Day to mark the takeover of Shusha, a key city in Nagorno-Karabakh with cultural and religious significance for both Azerbaijan and Armenia, by Azerbaijani forces.
Aliyev earlier set the holiday for November 10, but he reconsidered because Turkey, which is Azerbaijan’s main ally, celebrates Ataturk Memorial Day on that date.
Pressure on Pashinian to quit rises
Separately, opposition groups in Armenia have this week stepped up their campaign to force Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian to quit over his handling of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict by naming a single candidate they want to head a transitional government until a new general election can be held.
The move was announced by 17 opposition parties on December 3. The nominee for acting PM is 74-year-old Vazgen Manukian, a former Soviet era prime minister and ex-defence minister. He would, said the parties, head a “transitional, anti-crisis government”.
Pashinian is feeling increasing heat from many Armenians who are angry that he agreed to the Russian-brokered ceasefire that left Azerbaijani forces in possession of swathes of the breakaway mountainous territory and surrounding territories previously occupied by ethnic Armenians.
In their statement, the 17 opposition parties announced that they had set up a “pan-Armenian, nonpartisan” movement. It would, they added, feature “representatives of political parties, the intelligentsia, and the general public”.
One objective, they said, was “getting rid of the catastrophic regime of Armenia in a constitutional way, creating a transitional, anti-crisis government, which will prevent the loss of Armenian statehood, [and] carry out postwar recovery".
The evening of December 3 saw hundreds of people blocking streets in the capital, Yerevan, shouting slogans such as “Nikol, leave!”
Pashinian has steadfastly refused to resign. He has contended that the country’s armed forces advised him that the military situation in Nagorno-Karabakh had become hopeless for Armenia and that resisting the Azerbaijani offensive any longer would only result in more military and civilian casualties and the loss of the enclave in its entirety. The peace deal, which is yet to be negotiated to the point where the final status of Nagorno-Karabakh is settled, gives ethnic Armenians the right to maintain control of parts of the self-proclaimed republic, even though the whole of the territory is internationally recognised as part of Azerbaijan.
Also on December 3, Hetq reported Armenian Minister of Labour and Social Affairs Mesrop Arakelyan as saying that an estimated 80,000 residents of Nagorno-Karabakh were now living in Armenia having been displaced by the war.
Arakelyan said the government was aiming to get as many of these people back to the enclave as possible. He added that the state was paying each displaced citizen who could not presently return to their home—because it was either destroyed in the war or was located in an area now under Azerbaijani control—300,000 Armenian dram ($588).
The minister added that several thousand Armenian servicemen were still undergoing medical treatment as a consequence of the conflict.
Internet connectivity has become a problem for the parts of the Nagorno-Karabakh enclave still held by ethnic Armenians because the main internet line running from Vardenis to Stepanakert passes ... more
Azerbaijan has started the construction of a four-lane bypass to the mountain fortress city of Shusha, liberated from ethnic Armenians during the recently concluded six-week Nagorno-Karabakh ... more
Russian President Vladimir Putin on October 29 said Turkey should be among countries involved in talks to end the fighting in Nagorno-Karabakh between Azerbaijan and Armenia.
Azerbaijan and close ... more
