Azerbaijan, Armenia ‘close to striking meaningful ceasefire’, Baku claims capture of Shusha

Azerbaijan, Armenia ‘close to striking meaningful ceasefire’, Baku claims capture of Shusha
Videos on social media showed lines of cars leaving Stepanakert on November 8, although the scope of the exodus could not be confirmed independently, RFE/RL reported.
By bne IntelIiNews November 9, 2020

Azerbaijan and Armenia are reportedly close to striking a meaningful ceasefire deal over the disputed territory of Nagorno-Karabakh and surrounding regions occupied by Armenia since 1992.

Middle East Eye (MEE) on November 8 quoted Turkish sources as saying the deal would mandate Armenia to cede a large chunk of territory while placing a Turkish and Russian peacekeeping mission in the area to uphold a ceasefire.
 


The report came on the same day that Azerbaijan announced it had captured Shusha (known to Armenians as Shushi) Nagorno-Karabakh's second-largest city. The announcement sparked celebrations in Azerbaijani capital Baku and in areas of Iran where most of the country’s 16mn or so Iranian-Azerbaijanis live, but Armenia denied the claim, saying battles were ongoing in and around Shusha, a mountain citadel. Armenian Defence Ministry representative Artsrun Hovhannisian said in a Facebook post that "battles in Shushi continue; wait and believe in our troops." Armenia had earlier reported "fierce combat" near the city.

Rapid progress

The sources who spoke to Middle East Eye on condition of anonymity said that the rapid progress of Azerbaijani forces on the ground had pushed Armenia to consider the Russian mediation plan, which is backed by Turkey, to stop the conflict.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, reached an understanding on the components of a draft deal on November 7 in a phone call, the sources were further cited as saying.

They were also quoted as outlining how Armenia will immediately withdraw from five out of seven occupied raions (a type of administrative unit of several post-Soviet states) surrounding Nagorno-Karabakh, once both sides agree to the conditions of the truce; Yerevan will pull out from the remaining two raions in 15 days; the two sides will possibly agree to the establishment of two corridors, with one road leading from Armenia to Nagorno-Karabakh and a second corridor connecting the Azerbaijani exclave of Nakhchivan—which borders Armenia, Turkey and Iran—to Baku.

"The Azerbaijani government doesn't want to rapidly seize [the main Nagorno-Karabakh city of] Khankendi [Stepanakert in Armenian] and cause civilian casualties," one Turkish sources was cited as saying by MEE, adding: "This deal stops the possible humanitarian crisis while honouring the legitimate Azerbaijani demands on the territory."

Shusha/Shushi has great cultural and symbolic value to both Azerbaijan and Armenia. Its Armenian Orthodox cathedral was hit by Azerbaijani shelling in October. On November 8, unconfirmed reports surfaced that the Yukhari Govhar Agha mosque—which Azebaijanis have been unable to access for almost 30 years—has also been damaged by shelling.

Nagorno-Karabakh has been held by Armenian forces for nearly three decades, despite four UN Security Council resolutions urging them to withdraw as it is internationally recognised as part of Azerbaijan.

At least 5,000 military and civilian deaths may have occurred in the conflict since fighting broke out on September 27, according to Kremlin estimates.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Karabakh war “may be moving towards potentially bloody battle for city of Shusha” says analyst

Rising COVID-19 cases put intense pressure on CEE healthcare systems

Armenians flee fighting in Karabakh

News

Turkish markets head blindly into market opening with new central bank chief and no finance minister

Goldman Sachs sticks to wait-and-see mode as analysts ponder whether big changes in monetary policy are imminent.

Turkey’s finance minister resigns day after central bank governor is fired by Erdogan

All eyes on rising turmoil in presidential administration and economic management of country.

After betting everything on a Trump victory, Hungarian PM congratulates US president-elect Biden on Sunday

Hungary’s illiberal leader openly endorsed Trump before the US election and admitted he had "no plan B" for a Biden win, while Hungarian pro-government media outlets remained in denial.

CEE politicians highlight trade and security ties as they congratulate Biden

Politicians rush to congratulate new US president-elect as result is announced — but not Slovenian PM and staunch Trump supporter Janez Jansa, who takes to Twitter to mock state of rule of law in US.

Bulgaria puts first veto on North Macedonia’s EU path

Bulgaria blocked its neighbour's progress towards EU accession after its controversial unilateral conditions were not included in the EU negotiation framework for North Macedonia.

Turkish markets head blindly into market opening with new central bank chief and no finance minister
12 hours ago
Turkey’s finance minister resigns day after central bank governor is fired by Erdogan
4 hours ago
After betting everything on a Trump victory, Hungarian PM congratulates US president-elect Biden on Sunday
17 hours ago
CEE politicians highlight trade and security ties as they congratulate Biden
1 day ago
Bulgaria puts first veto on North Macedonia’s EU path
1 day ago

Most Read

  1. Azerbaijan’s next move awaited as its troops close on Nagorno-Karabakh’s second largest city
    7 days ago
  2. Will Turkey and Greece fight a war over East Mediterranean gas?
    10 days ago
  3. BEYOND THE BOSPORUS: Turkey in financial desert as liquidity dries up in USD/lira market
    5 days ago
  4. Armenians flee fighting in Karabakh
    4 days ago
  5. Poland announces new batch of near-lockdown restrictions after coronavirus cases shoot up
    4 days ago
  1. Azerbaijan’s next move awaited as its troops close on Nagorno-Karabakh’s second largest city
    7 days ago
  2. Perspectives | Armenia’s military position in Nagorno-Karabakh grows precarious
    15 days ago
  3. Russia knocked Turkish drones out of sky in Armenia claims report
    19 days ago
  4. STOLYPIN: If Lavrov goes, can we hope for better from Russia’s diminished foreign ministry?
    17 days ago
  5. Will Turkey and Greece fight a war over East Mediterranean gas?
    10 days ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss