ASX-listed Sierra Rutile reports reduced production at Sierra Leone operations

ASX-listed Sierra Rutile reports reduced production at Sierra Leone operations
/ pixabay
By Jonny Tickle October 17, 2022

Sierra Rutile, an ASX-listed mining company, has revealed reduced production from its Sierra Leone operations following unusually heavy rainfall.

The company is one of the world’s largest producers of rutile, which contains titanium dioxide, a mineral used in products such as paint, plastics, paper, ink, clothing and even toothpaste.

In a statement published on October 17, Sierra Rutile revealed that the three months culminating in September had been hampered by the elements, which resulted in reduced mining and production.

In that time, 39% more rain fell when compared to the same period in 2021. It was the highest quarterly rainfall recorded at the site.

As a result, production dropped 22% compared to both Q2 2022 and Q3 2021. Profitability was also hit by increased costs, boosting the expected unit cost for the quarter to $1490 per tonne of rutile production.

Heavy rainfall has now been subsidised, and production levels have normalised, the company has assured. As a consequence, unit costs will be significantly lower in Q4.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Zimbabwe first African country to approve use of injectable drug cabotegravir to prevent HIV transmission

Trial phase for Egypt-Saudi power link project to start in May 2025

PCCW Global partners with Ooredoo Tunisia to launch new subsea cable system

News

Zimbabwe first African country to approve use of injectable drug cabotegravir to prevent HIV transmission

Trial phase for Egypt-Saudi power link project to start in May 2025

PCCW Global partners with Ooredoo Tunisia to launch new subsea cable system

Iran unrest spreads to sugar factory, gas workers might be striking too

Reports indicate that, while persistent, protests have become scattered. Widespread industrial action would give protesters fresh momentum.

Kyrgyzstan asks Russia-led security bloc to deploy peacekeeping troops at border with Tajikistan

"There will be no peace until an arbitrator stands between us," says Kyrgyz defence minister. Tajiks, meanwhile, warn Kremlin security belt must be built around Afghanistan.

Zimbabwe first African country to approve use of injectable drug cabotegravir to prevent HIV transmission
1 hour ago
Trial phase for Egypt-Saudi power link project to start in May 2025
3 hours ago
PCCW Global partners with Ooredoo Tunisia to launch new subsea cable system
5 hours ago
Iran unrest spreads to sugar factory, gas workers might be striking too
11 hours ago
Kyrgyzstan asks Russia-led security bloc to deploy peacekeeping troops at border with Tajikistan
17 hours ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. PANNIER: Russia’s two centuries of Central Asia dominance are over
    8 days ago
  2. LONG READ: Russia’s sanctions soft underbelly: precision machine tools
    1 year ago
  3. STOLYPIN: Political stalemate leaves battlefield with casting vote
    2 days ago
  4. Interior minister says Serbia ‘doesn’t belong’ in the EU
    3 days ago
  5. HESS: Tajikistan’s President Rahmon demands respect from Russia
    3 days ago
  1. Energy crisis: Europe’s industry shutting down
    1 month ago
  2. Truck bomb destroys part of Kerch bridge to Crimea
    12 days ago
  3. Germany says three out of four Nord Stream pipelines damaged beyond repair
    21 days ago
  4. Secret report reveals top officials knew Bulgaria wouldn’t benefit from Balkan Stream
    23 days ago
  5. PANNIER: Russia’s two centuries of Central Asia dominance are over
    8 days ago

Reports

Dismiss