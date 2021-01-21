Ankara Etlik City Hospital consortium restructures €883mn loan

Western Balkans citizens legally resident in EU equal to 14% of region’s population
International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) has stripped Belarus of the right to hold the World Championship this year
Alexei Navalny arrested on arrival as he returns home
LONG READ: The oligarch problem
Consumer confidence index drops q/q, y/y in 4Q20
M&A in Central and Eastern Europe fell 16% in value in 2020, says CMS report
Russia’s grain harvest may fall to 131mn tonnes in 2021 from 133mn tonnes in 2020
ING: Russia balance of payments: supportive of ruble in the near-term, but risks for 2H21 mount.
Western Balkans and Ukraine urged to scrutinise coal subsidies
Oligarchs trying to derail Ukraine’s privatisation programme, warns the head of Ukraine’s State Property Fund
Private finance mobilised by development banks up 9% to $175bn in 2019
VISEGRAD BLOG: Central Europe's populists need a new strategy for Biden
OUTLOOK 2021 Lithuania
EBRD says loan to Estonia’s controversial Porto Franco project was never disbursed
Czech Pirates and Mayors approve final coalition agreement for 2021 elections
Hungarian vehicle makers hit by supply chain shortage
COVID-19 and Trump’s indifference helped human rights abusers in 2020
OUTLOOK 2021 Poland
OUTLOOK 2021 Slovakia
BRICKS & MORTAR: Rosier future beckons for CEE retailers after year of change and disruption
FDI inflows to CEE down 58% in 1H20 but rebound expected
BALKAN BLOG: US approach to switch from quick-fix dealmaking to experience and cooperation
Corona-induced slump in global clothing sector dragged down Albania’s 2020 exports
BALKAN BLOG: The controversial recipe for building up Albania
Turnover rose on Bosnia's two stock exchanges in 2020 while prices fell
Bulgaria’s government considers gradual easing of COVID-related restrictions
Sofia-based LAUNCHub Ventures holds first close of new fund on €44mn
ING: Growth in the Balkans: from zero to hero again?
Spring lockdown caused spike in online transactions in Croatia
Labour demand down 28% y/y in Croatia in 2020
EBRD investments reach record €11bn in pandemic-struck 2020
OUTLOOK 2021 Moldova
Storming parliaments: New Europe's greatest hits
World Bank revises projection for Moldova’s 2020 GDP decline to 7.2%
Montenegrins say state administration is most corrupt institution
North Macedonia plans to cut personal income tax in IT sector to zero in 2023
OUTLOOK 2021 Romania
Romania’s central bank cuts monetary policy rate by 25bp to 1.25%
OUTLOOK 2021 Slovenia
Slovenia’s opposition files no-confidence motion against Jansa cabinet
Slovenia’s government to release funds to news agency STA after EU pressure
UK Moneyhub picks Slovenia for post-Brexit European base
Turkish lira breaches HSBC’s stop-loss, Turkey ETF signalling outflows
ISTANBUL BLOG: Biden must find a way to work with Trump’s strongman pal Erdogan
CAUCASUS BLOG : What can Biden offer the Caucasus and Stans, all but forgotten about by Trump?
Armenia ‘to extend life of its 1970s Metsamor nuclear power plant after 2026’
OUTLOOK 2021 Armenia
COMMENT: Record high debt levels will slow post-coronavirus recovery, threaten some countries' financial stability, says IIF
OUTLOOK 2021 Georgia
Iran’s technology minister indicted for failing to properly implement internet censorship
No US move to rejoin Iran nuclear deal imminent say Biden national security nominees
TEHRAN BLOG: Will Biden bet on a quick return to the Iran nuclear deal?
Tehran Stock Exchange chief quits amid “Black Monday” fury
Central Asia vaccination plans underwhelm, but governments look unruffled
Fears of authoritarianism as Kyrgyz populist wins landslide and backing for ‘Khanstitution’
Mongolia's winter dzud set to be one of most extreme on record says Red Cross
Mongolian coal exports to China paralysed as Beijing demands virus testing of truck drivers
Mongolia fears economic damage as country faces up to its first local transmissions of coronavirus
Mongolia in lockdown after suffering first local coronavirus transmissions
OUTLOOK 2021 Tajikistan
OUTLOOK 2021 Turkmenistan
Turkmenistan: How the Grinch stole New Year
COMMENT: Uzbekistan is being transformed, but where are the democratic reforms?
Local conglomerate Turkerler and Italy’s Astaldi, the consortium building the Ankara Etlik City Hospital, has restructured an €833mn loan with a consortium of 15 banks, including the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), the World Bank’s International Finance Corporation (IFC), Credit Agricole, Deutsche Bank and UniCredit, along with local lenders Isbank, Akbank and TSKB, Ernst & Young Turkey said on January 19.
In September, unnamed sources told Reuters that Turkerler and Astaldi were in debt restructuring talks for Ankara Etlik.
In 2015, the consortium obtained a €900mn loan for Etlik from banks, including the EBRD, IFC, UniCredit and Isbank.
The €1.3bn Ankara Etlik project is among the largest public-private-partnership (PPP) hospital projects in Europe, according to E&Y.
In October, Turkerler was also part of a consortium together with Gama Holding and General Electric that restructured a €900mn loan for the Izmir and Kocaeli city hospitals.
The Turkish government has since 2015 entered into the building of 18 city hospitals under the PPP model.
Turkey is to pay $81bn in usage and service fees to the city hospital consortiums over 25 years, according to calculations made by Ugur Emek, the leading professor in Turkey working on identifying what critics see as the country’s PPP blackhole—the government does not share details of the PPP agreements.
Euro-indexed fees
Under the model, critics have noted, businessmen affialted to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan build and operate the hospitals while the government pays them euro-indexed annual fees over 25 years and provides loan guarantees.
Annual payments are higher than the overall construction costs of the hospitals while the facilities are often viewed as too large and impractical for effective operations in medical provision. As part of the programme to deliver new hospitals, in-city hospitals are scrapped, adding to the economic cost of the new hospitals.
Observers note that the contractors behind Turkey’s giant infrastructure voids, along with energy, construction, tourism, airline and retail companies, and a great number of small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs), have all been pulled into debt restructuring spirals since 2016.
Turkey’s “regulatory forbearance” measures for banks have, meanwhile, been extended to June, while for “zombie” companies they have been extended to end-2021.
In December, Turkish finance minister Lutfi Elvan said problem loans recorded as under close monitoring at Turkish banks had reached TRY382bn ($48.8bn), while there was an additional TRY151bn ($19.3bn) in non-performing loans (NPLs).
On January 12, a report from the banking association TBB showed that reported loan restructurings by Turkish banks, thought to be recorded as under close monitoring, amounted to TRY193.5bn worth of loans from 2018 to September 2020.
The outstanding loan volume under the state’s Credit Guarantee Fund (KGF) stood at TRY342.7bn at end-September.
Loan volume versus official NPLs
According to the latest official data from the banking watchdog BDDK, the loan volume of Turkey’s banks stood at TRY3.56 trillion as of January 18, with TRY152bn worth of NPLs and an NPL ratio of 4.27%.
Data from Elvan showed overall NPLs and loans under closing monitoring totalled TRY534bn, or 15% of total loans.
The figure is expected to extend into the 20%s in 2021 as Turkey’s loan volume has lately gone into decline.
The overall equity of the Turkish banking industry rose to TRY588bn at end-November from TRY573bn at end-October.
The success of a Tajik woman agri-entrepreneur—Shamsihol Sultonova, who owns a farm in the Shahritus region of Tajikistan—has been highlighted to demonstrate the value of the ... more
Iran’s deputy minister of economic affairs and finance has said the country’s foreign debts are currently very insignificant at nearly zero, Tasnim News Agency reported on January 20.
... more
In a parting shot, Iran imposed sanctions on US President Donald Trump on the eve of the January 20 transfer of the American presidency to Joe Biden.
Trump and a number of members of his ... more
