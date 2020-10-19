Albanian PM warns of second lockdown if measures are not respected

Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama once again urged people to respect anti-coronavirus measures on October 19, emphasising that otherwise the country will face a second lockdown.

The country is recording a spike of new COVID-19 cases, as in other countries in the world, with 295 newly infected with coronavirus in the last 24 hours. Over 6,700 cases are still active in the country

Rama was cited by Albanian Daily News as saying that it is time "to become aware of what danger we are going through", adding that a closure again would be a problem, with more consequences than the first lockdown.

"We can avoid it by wearing masks everywhere outside the house, by keeping the distance, not going to restaurants and clubs when it is not really necessary, and by avoiding gatherings," Rama said.