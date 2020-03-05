Albania’s net electricity production plunges 39.1% in 2019

Net domestic production of electricity in Albania totalled 5,208 GWh in 2019 down by 39.1% from a year earlier, statistics institute data showed on March 5.

Albania is almost entirely dependent on hydropower for its electricity, and thus the amount of power produced can vary widely from one season to another depending on the weather. This has knock-on effects for the country’s GDP growth as when hydropower production is low, Albania is unable to export electricity and has to pay for imports instead.

During 2019, the decrease of electricity production caused an increase of gross imports of electric power by about 1.8 times and decrease of gross exports by about 3.5 times, compared to 2018.

The consumption of electricity totaled 5,960 GWh in 2019 up 1.8% year on year. Of them, household consumption accounted for 2,750 GWh up from 2,682 GWh in 2018.

Public hydropower plants accounted for 57.2 % of the total net domestic production, while independent power producers accounted for 42.3%, the institute said.

Albania is seeking to diversify away from hydropower to other renewable sources such as solar, but this is at an early stage. Other electricity producers from renewable sources generated just 0.5% of the total net domestic production.