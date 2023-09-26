Zimbabwe, Ethiopia, DRC, Cameroon and Uganda 'riskiest' countries in Africa for investment, consultancy says

By bne IntelliNews September 26, 2023

Global strategic consultancy firm Control Risks has ranked Zimbabwe as the riskiest country in Africa for doing business, according to NewsDay.

Citing a report that the company compiled together with Oxford Economics Africa, the daily wrote that the southern African nation also has the least score of reward after investment.

“The position of each country is defined by its risk and reward score. Zimbabwe is at 7.65% risk and at 2.53% reward scores,” NewsDay wrote on September 22, quoting The Africa Risk-Reward Index 2023.

The index illustrates the evolution of the investment landscape in major African markets and provides a grounded, longer-term outlook of key trends shaping investment in these economies. It also offers a comparative snapshot of market opportunities and risks across the continent.

Zimbabwe has battled an economic crisis since 2000 after its government seized land from white farmers and reallocated it to blacks. This damaged the lifeline agriculture sector. The West responded to the farm seizures by imposing sanctions. 

Other countries that ranked poorly in the report include Ethiopia at 7.64%, Democratic Republic of Congo at 7.53%, Cameroon at 6.53%, Uganda at 6.22% and Egypt at 6.3%.

“These countries are those that have seen the biggest positive movement in their overall risk-reward scores between 2022 and 2023. For some countries this is due to increasing reward scores, for some to declining risk scores, and for some a combination of both,” the report added.

A Zimbabwean analyst posited that one of the reasons for the country’s low score is its history of disputed elections. 

“The global markets and capital have adopted a wait-and-see attitude towards Zimbabwe. It is unfortunate that the country continues to hold disputed and inconclusive elections,” Romeo Chasara told the daily.

The southern African nation held a general election on August 23 and 24, 2023 which the incumbent, Emmerson Mnangagwa won with 53%. Main opposition leader, Nelson Chamisa, who got 44% of the vote rejected the outcome, alleging irregularities.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Articles

IFC Invests $3.4mn in prominent Ivorian e-commerce platform ANKA

The International Finance Corporation (IFC) has announced a substantial equity investment of $3.4mn in ANKA, a prominent Ivorian e-commerce platform. The main goal of this funding is to help ANKA ... more

Gold mining giant AngloGold Ashanti moves primary listing, headquarters to US from South Africa

A gold mining multinational, AngloGold Ashanti (AngloGold) has moved its primary listing from South Africa’s Johannesburg Stock Exchange to New York. The move, it said on September 25, marked ... more

ZSE-listed telecoms company Econet Wireless launches Zimbabwe's first eSIM service

Zimbabwe’s largest telecommunications group, Econet Wireless (Econet), has introduced the country’s first eSIM service, state-owned daily the Chronicle reports. Econet subscribers on ... more

Follow Us On

Most Read

  1. Russia bans fuel exports as deliveries to military surge
    4 days ago
  2. Missiles strikes on Crimea kill nine, as Ukraine breaks through Russia’s last line of defence in Zaporizhia
    3 days ago
  3. The fall of Nagorno-Karabakh
    3 days ago
  4. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    1 month ago
  5. RenCap founder dubs Ukraine war “a catastrophic failure of international diplomacy”
    7 days ago
  1. BRICS MATERIALS: the flourishing intra-BRICS oil trade
    29 days ago
  2. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    1 month ago
  3. Russia bans fuel exports as deliveries to military surge
    4 days ago
  4. Russia mulls drastic measures as domestic fuel shortage crisis grows
    14 days ago
  5. Rare Subtropical Storm Daniel hits Libya, causing flooding and havoc
    15 days ago

Reports

Dismiss