Zelenskiy loses more ground in the polls as his Servant of the People approval falls to 26%

Zelenskiy loses more ground in the polls as his Servant of the People approval falls to 26%
Servant of the People enjoyed a popularity rating of over 65% when it was elected in July 2019, but that has fallen to 26% now
By bne IntelliNews August 7, 2020

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s political party Servant of the People (SOTP) approval ratings in the polls slipped again to 26%, according to a survey by the Ratings Group released on August 6.

Exactly a year after SOTP took over the Verkhovna Rada, the party has seen its popularity slide as it failed to deliver on many of his promised reforms. Ukraine’s donors fear that Zelenskiy is now backsliding on the reform agenda and worry that oligarch Ihor Kolomoisky and his peers have captured the government.

SOTP still has a clear lead over its political rivals but the gap is narrowing steadily. SOTP won an absolute majority in the parliamentary elections last August and has a clear majority and a mandate to carry out a radical reform agenda. However, Kolomoisky has been using his influence in the party where he control more than a dozen deputies to hi-jack some reform efforts and to interfere with votes he doesn't like. Kolomoisky is seen to be behind an effort to derail the passage of the so-called anti-Kolomoisky banking law that was signed on May 18 and was a precondition for winning the new International Monetary Fund (IMF) $5bn Stand by agreement (SBA).

The poll also showed the number of Ukrainians that think the country is going in the “wrong” direction has risen to 68% since a low of 18% in the second quarter of 2019 when Zelenskiy was elected president in a landslide victory. That is still below the level during former President Petro Poroshenko term of office when the share of those thinking Ukraine was going the wrong way was consistently in the 70%, but Zelenskiy’s results are not far off that level.

Related Content

FPRI BMB Ukraine: Russia’s “passportization” of the Donbas

FPRI BMB Ukraine: A shaky ceasefire is holding in Donbas for the moment

Ukraine’s banking sector starts to lose money in July

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

FPRI BMB Ukraine: Russia’s “passportization” of the Donbas

FPRI BMB Ukraine: A shaky ceasefire is holding in Donbas for the moment

Ukraine’s banking sector starts to lose money in July

News

Belarusian opposition candidate Tikhanovskaya hijacks government concert after her rally blocked

Leading opposition candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya invited her supporters to a government sponsored concert after her rally was blocked and effectively hi-jacked the event

Russian newspaper Kommersant poll finds Tikhanovskaya narrowly beats Lukashenko in presidential election

A poll conducted by Russian newspaper Kommersant found that former housewife and now leading opposition candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya will narrowly beat Belarus president Alexander Lukashenko in the presidential election on August 9.

VTB Capital sees complications with viability of Tajik eurobond amid weakening sovereign profile

Significant rainfall reduction in Tajikistan’s Pamir mountains hit country’s hopes for electricity export to Pakistan, perhaps undercutting potential of “TAJIKI bond” financed Roghun hydropower dam project.

Turkey’s money markets starting to malfunction say analysts with lira back beyond seven-to-dollar

Erdogan officials end day still with some measure of control on currency but strategists suggest they may be running out of ammunition.

Belarus set to start the Ostrovets NPP within the next few days

Operations at the first unit of the new Belarusian nuclear power plant (NPP) in Ostrovets, near the Belarusian-Lithuanian border, are being launched early and slated to start in the next few days

Belarusian opposition candidate Tikhanovskaya hijacks government concert after her rally blocked
15 hours ago
Russian newspaper Kommersant poll finds Tikhanovskaya narrowly beats Lukashenko in presidential election
1 day ago
VTB Capital sees complications with viability of Tajik eurobond amid weakening sovereign profile
1 day ago
Turkey’s money markets starting to malfunction say analysts with lira back beyond seven-to-dollar
1 day ago
Belarus set to start the Ostrovets NPP within the next few days
1 day ago

Most Read

  1. Turkey’s money markets starting to malfunction say analysts with lira back beyond seven-to-dollar
    1 day ago
  2. Lukashenko postpones state of the nation speech as health fails
    4 days ago
  3. CAUCASUS BLOG: With Aliyev on the rampage, flickering hopes of democracy in Azerbaijan could sputter out
    6 days ago
  4. Turkish doctors dispute official coronavirus infections count
    2 days ago
  5. Iran buys six “Caspian Sea Monster” ekranoplans from Russia
    11 days ago
  1. Czech Republic introduced new emergency anti-COVID measures
    11 days ago
  2. Iran buys six “Caspian Sea Monster” ekranoplans from Russia
    11 days ago
  3. COMMENT: Borrower beware: Uzbekistan’s dollar debt binge could spell long-term trouble
    30 days ago
  4. Poland presents its first electric vehicle Izera
    9 days ago
  5. Turkish lira nears record low versus euro with market anxious over EU sanctions and tie to dollar
    10 days ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss