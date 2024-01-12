Yemen Houthis target British and American ships in Red Sea

In a coordinated effort that marks a significant escalation in the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, the United States and the United Kingdom have conducted a series of airstrikes against targets in Yemen, which are allegedly supporting the Houthi rebel group, which Iran backs.

The attacks come as part of a response to the ongoing Hamas-led "Al-Aqsa Storm”, in its 98th day, which has been supported by different groups, including Iran, Yemen, Iraq, Syria and Hezbollah in Lebanon, following the attacks on October 7 in southern Israel by the Hamas group.

According to US military sources, over 60 targets within 16 Yemeni army-linked centres were hit using precision-guided missiles. This marks one of the most significant foreign interventions in Yemen, raising concerns about further regional destabilisation only a day after Iran took back control of a tanker laden with Iraqi oil from the US.

The Yemeni army, in response, has reportedly launched missiles at ships and vessels belonging to the aggressors in the Red Sea.

Mohammad Abdulsalam, spokesperson for Yemen's Ansarullah, condemned the attacks, stating that they were unwarranted, as there was no imminent threat to international shipping in the area.

He stressed that their actions are focused on Israeli ships or those heading towards Israeli ports and will persist until the end of the Gaza conflict.

The strikes have drawn widespread criticism and concern from various regional actors. The interim Prime Minister of Lebanon, Najib Mikati, labelled discussions about a ceasefire in Lebanon as illogical while conflicts like Gaza persist.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Oman condemned the use of military action against Yemen, noting the increased tensions due to Israel's ongoing campaign in Gaza.

Fadi al-Shammari, a political adviser to Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shiaa al-Sudani, condemned strikes carried out by the US and UK on Yemen’s Houthis, saying that the West is committing another stupidity by widening the circle of the conflict.

“At a time when the West should be working to right its shame with stories of human and animal rights that have been trampled by Israel's stance against Palestine, children, women and the civilian population of the Gaza Strip,” al-Shammari wrote on the social network X.

“It (the West) is committing yet another folly, widening the circle of conflict and heightening tensions in the region. while others call for restraint, reduction of tension zones, and not escalation.”

In the US, bipartisan opposition in Congress has emerged, with representatives from both Republican and Democratic parties deeming these attacks as a violation of constitutional processes due to the Biden administration not seeking congressional approval for the action.

These developments come amidst a backdrop of increasing regional tensions, particularly concerning the activities of the Houthi rebel group in the Red Sea, a crucial international shipping lane.

The US and UK have justified their actions as necessary for regional stability and the protection of international maritime routes.

At the end of December, the US attacked three boats carrying Houthi military forces, killing 10 people.

In turn, the Houthis have repeatedly stated that their actions in the Red Sea are directed only against ships associated with Israel in order to help the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, and do not interfere with freedom of navigation in the region.

Arab and Muslim countries have repeatedly warned the United States that unconditional support for Israel's actions in the Gaza Strip will lead to the spread of the conflict throughout the region.