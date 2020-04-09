World Bank ‘COVID-19’ update sees Azerbaijan in recession, Armenia and Georgia struggling for growth

World Bank ‘COVID-19’ update sees Azerbaijan in recession, Armenia and Georgia struggling for growth
Each of the South Caucasus nation was starting to build up an economic head of steam before COVID-19 came along.
By Will Conroy in Prague April 9, 2020

Azerbaijan will fall into recession and its two South Caucasus neighbours, Armenia and Georgia, will lose almost all of their previously projected economic growth because of the crisis brought about by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the World Bank said late on April 8 in an economic update. However, it also projected economic recoveries for each country in 2021.
 



Oil and gas-rich Azerbaijan, also suffering because of the collapse in oil prices caused by OPEC+ countries failing to agree production cuts to address shrunken demand triggered by the worldwide virus outbreak, is expected by the World Bank to contract by 0.2% in 2020 but rebound to 2.2% next year. The international financial institute last October forecast 2020 GDP growth of 2.3% for Azerbaijan.

“Non-energy growth [in Azerbaijan] will be affected by deteriorating consumer confidence and plummeting receipts from tourism, trade, and hospitality, but partially cushioned by recent government support policies,” the World Bank said.

It added: “The COVID-19 pandemic and oil price slump have clouded Azerbaijan’s economic outlook. With oil prices hovering at around $30/barrel, GDP growth is projected to contract in 2020 and rebound in 2021–22, as the shocks dissipate… The consolidated government budget is projected to record a deficit in 2020, as oil prices are below the budget break-even price of about $48/barrel. SOFAZ [State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan] assets will finance the deficit. In the medium term, assuming the fiscal rule holds, the fiscal deficit would narrow gradually.”

1.7% “optimistic scenario” for Armenia

The new World Bank estimate for 2020 economic output in impoverished Armenia is 1.7%, provided a recovery from the COVID-19 shock starts in mid-summer, versus the 5.1% it previously anticipated. The newly projected rate is a quarter of the average rate Armenia has seen over the past three years, the bank said, adding that it was an optimistic scenario. It also predicted that Armenia’s economy would expand by 4.5% in 2021.
 



It said it anticipated that the deceleration in Armenia would be cushioned by fiscal expansion. That would comprise of increased current spending, particularly in health and social spending, as well as support provided to businesses and raised public investment.

“A dollarized economy [in Armenia] and narrow export base add to the challenges of managing the shock. A recovery is expected beyond 2020 as the shock dissipates. Weak growth could slow or reverse gains in poverty reduction,” the update said.

‘Georgia seen eking out 0.1%’

Looking at Georgia, the World Bank’s latest analysis shows it only eking out GDP growth of 0.1% in 2020 (compared to the 5% the bank forecast last October) before achieving a rebound of around 4% in 2021.
 


The update said: “Growth accelerated to 5.1 percent in 2019 driven by consumption and exports. However, the COVID-19 pandemic clouded the outlook with economic activity projected to stagnate in 2020, while a prolonged outbreak, in which GDP could contract by around 2 percent, could easily unfold. A dollarized economy adds to the challenges of managing the shock. The poverty rate declined in 2018 and 2019 but gains could be reversed as the outlook dims.”

The World Bank said the Georgian economy would be heavily impacted by transport restrictions affecting the travel and tourism sectors. COVID-19 containment measures would dampen domestic demand, it added, while a fiscal stimulus of around 2% of GDP would partly offset the growth deterioration.

It said the deceleration was expected to be cushioned by fiscal expansion, both by increased current spending, particularly in health and social spending, as well as support to businesses and higher public investment.

The update also noted: “Beyond the COVID-19 pandemic, substantial quasi-fiscal risks emanate from Georgia’s state-owned enterprises and power purchasing agreements which provide state guarantees for the purchase of excess electricity from power generators, however, the institutional and regulatory capacity to deal with fiscal risks is increasing. In addition, the repayment of the Eurobond in 2021 creates some refinancing risk in case markets tighten, partially mitigated by the availability of concessional finance from international financial institutions.”

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Small countries in Balkans and South Caucasus most exposed to tourism industry collapse

CEE/CIS populations believe in gender equality in education but not in business or politics

Coronavirus fear spreads across Iran, Iraq, Armenia and Azerbaijan after Qom deaths

News

Russia’s central bank closes deal to sell Sberbank to finance ministry

The Central Bank of Russia (CBR) completed its deal to sell its 50% stake in retail banking giant Sberbank to the Ministry of Finance for a reported RUB2.14 trillion ($29.1bn) on April 10, the regulator announced in a statement.

World Bank 2020 ‘COVID-19’ forecast sees Kazakh GDP shrinking, meagre growth in other ‘Stans’

Pandemic a “severe disruption” to Uzbekistan’s transition to a market economy. Kyrgyzstan vulnerable to Russian slowdown. Tajikistan’s economy grew by 7.5% last year, but can now expect only 1.7% or lower this year.

Both Romania’s car factories to resume full operations in early May

Dacia and Ford are putting in place new measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 at their factories in Romania and allow production to restart.

EBRD drops a COVID-19 dambuster on Russian sanctions

A modest investment by the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) in a Russian travel company may prove to be the sanctions dambuster that the Kremlin has been longing for.

TURKEY INSIGHT: Might Erdogan do the unthinkable and go to the IMF?

Rash of speculation in business media that strongman could use unprecedented coronavirus emergency to do something he has always said he would never do. But the story does not yet have legs.

Russia’s central bank closes deal to sell Sberbank to finance ministry
1 day ago
World Bank 2020 ‘COVID-19’ forecast sees Kazakh GDP shrinking, meagre growth in other ‘Stans’
2 days ago
Both Romania’s car factories to resume full operations in early May
2 days ago
EBRD drops a COVID-19 dambuster on Russian sanctions
2 days ago
TURKEY INSIGHT: Might Erdogan do the unthinkable and go to the IMF?
2 days ago

Most Read

  1. Prices for ginger and lemons soar as Russians turn to traditional home remedies to fight coronavirus
    5 days ago
  2. COLCHIS: Why is Georgia succeeding with the coronavirus where many Western countries are failing?
    21 days ago
  3. EBRD drops a COVID-19 dambuster on Russian sanctions
    2 days ago
  4. TURKEY INSIGHT: Central bank shows “unprecedented speed” in bond buying as foreigners’ share of domestic government paper falls below 7%
    5 days ago
  5. Turkey has world’s fastest rising number of COVID-19 cases. Turkmenistan sticks to its “infection-free” story
    4 days ago
  1. COLCHIS: Why is Georgia succeeding with the coronavirus where many Western countries are failing?
    21 days ago
  2. Harvard academic claims coronavirus situation “out of control” in Turkey
    18 days ago
  3. Bulgaria declares state of emergency over coronavirus until April 13
    30 days ago
  4. Underpopulated Croatian region offers €0.13 homes to woo workers
    1 month ago
  5. Hungary adopts new measures to curb spread of coronavirus as first death reported
    27 days ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss