Women in Skopje stage protest against private chat groups with explicit photos

Women in Skopje stage protest against private chat groups with explicit photos
By bne IntelliNews February 4, 2021

Several hundred people, mostly women, staged a protest in North Macedonia's capital Skopje on February 3 urging the government to deal with private chat groups that illegally share explicit photos and videos of girls.

The protest concerned pornographic content taken without permission and shared in the Telegram mobile app’s chat group “Public Room”. Some of the group members shared information about the victims, such as their names and mobile phone numbers. After the scandal broke at end-January, Telegram shut down the chat group.

The protest, which was organised to support the female victims, started in front of the interior ministry and ended at the building of the public prosecutor's office.

Some of protestors carried banners with inscriptions “Public Room is a crime!” and "The police should protect us!".

Lawyer Marta Gusar, who is involved in the fight against gender-based violence, said during the protest that she was also a victim of the "Public Room".

According to Gusar, one of the things that people should know is that the "Public Room" is not fun, but a classic crime and should be treated as such.

“To make the party in the Public Room bigger, I urge all victims to report sexual harassment,” Gusar was cited by Deutsche Welle.

The police have already detained four people in connection with the scandal, raided their homes and confiscated mobile phones that will be handed to the prosecutor’s office to be examined.

According to some testimonials, the photos of girls were stolen when their social media accounts were hacked.

North Macedonia’s PM Zoran Zaev said on January 28 that the government will not allow any form of violence or violation of the rights of women, girls or any citizen to be kept quiet or stay unpunished.

Meanwhile, Justice Minister Bojan Maricic announced that the ministry has drafted legal changes to enable the prosecution of people involved in similar cases by adding stalking as a criminal offence.

The “Public Room” chat group first appeared at the beginning of 2020, but was closed by the authorities. However, a year later it re-appeared, provoking outrage among its victims.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

North Macedonia’s industrial production returns to growth in December

Transparency International warns of backsliding in Serbia and Bosnia

North Macedonia’s state-owned loss-makers await new owners

Tech

Pyramid built to honour Albanian dictator to be turned into digital centre

Work starts on project to turn iconic Tirana building into the region's biggest digital education and innovation centre.

Serbia’s Delta aims to create Amazon of the Western Balkans

Delta Holding to invest €100mn into brand new Ananas platform over the next five years with ambitions to build a regional online trading giant.

No Limit to Bitcoin payments in small Bosnian town

Electronics retailer No Limit technology first to enable Bitcoin payments for its electronics in Bosnia’s Sanski Most.

Uipath closes $750mn funding round at $35bn valuation

Romania's first tech unicorn raises new round of funding as it prepares to IPO.

Romania’s Elefant.ro boosts turnover, eyes stock market listing

Popular online retailer considering a listing either on the Bucharest Stock Exchange or a “regional capital market” in 2020, as well as seeking to boost its turnover by a further 25%.

Pyramid built to honour Albanian dictator to be turned into digital centre
2 hours ago
Serbia’s Delta aims to create Amazon of the Western Balkans
1 day ago
No Limit to Bitcoin payments in small Bosnian town
2 days ago
Uipath closes $750mn funding round at $35bn valuation
2 days ago
Romania’s Elefant.ro boosts turnover, eyes stock market listing
3 days ago

Most Read

  1. Serbia carrying out Europe's second-fastest vaccine rollout
    7 days ago
  2. Minority investors say GBP1bn-2bn missing from Kaz Minerals buyout offer valuation
    3 days ago
  3. Lithuanians worry about fallout from Belarus sanctions
    7 days ago
  4. STOLYPIN: Vpered KoZa! Can Navalny mobilise the Coalition of the Fed-Up?
    3 days ago
  5. Hungary seals deal with China to buy 5mn doses of Sinopharm vaccine
    4 days ago
  1. MOSCOW BLOG: The storming of the US Capitol was not a coup, but the shelling of the Russian White House was
    25 days ago
  2. Serbia carrying out Europe's second-fastest vaccine rollout
    7 days ago
  3. Turkish lira breaches HSBC’s stop-loss, Turkey ETF signalling outflows
    15 days ago
  4. LONG READ: The oligarch problem
    18 days ago
  5. EU to begin certifying Russian Sputnik V vaccine for use in Europe
    22 days ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss