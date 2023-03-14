Women across Iran defy authorities by releasing illicit dance videos

Women across Iran defy authorities by releasing illicit dance videos
Five girls in Tehran's Ekbatan district ignored the ban on females dancing in public in Iran. Their video went viral and inspired other girls and women to make and post similar videos. / Screengrab
By bne IntelIiNews March 14, 2023

A dance video posted by five Tehran girls that went viral has inspired others across Iran to make and post similar videos with the same song in a new form of protest against the clerical regime.

The ‘copycat’ videos amount to a risky act of defiance as women in Iran are forbidden by the ruling clerics from dancing in public.

The five who put out the original video were reported by official media to have voiced contrition. But whether they have done so or not, or have done so without duress, is unclear.

The dance videos released on social media can be seen as an imaginative alternative format for protest as activists try to bring the anti-regime demonstrations that first broke out last mid-September back to the boil.

The unrest was sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini, 22, who died in the custody of the Tehran morality police. Amini was detained for wearing attire, including a hijab, or headscarf, in a way that ideological police officers claimed breached the Islamic dress code that applies in Iran.

Whether the protests will flare up again into big demonstrations on the streets in the months ahead continues to be an issue of much debate.

Iranian journalist Keyvan Samimi, who was recently released from prison, has said that Iranians are poised to push further in their anti-government protests despite the brutal crackdown mounted by authorities against them.

In an interview with RFE/RL's Radio Farda, Samimi said Iranians appeared to have come to the conclusion that the protest movement won't be satisfied until there is real change. That would require gaining further momentum to push authorities aside.

"Society is in movement, and this movement flows under the skin of the city. The protests are not over and are quite likely to rise again if something unexpected happens," the 73-year-old Samimi was quoted as saying.

By many accounts the anger at the brutal lengths the regime has gone to to crack down on the protests runs very deep in Iran.

The Iran Watch column of UK satirical and current affairs magazine Private Eye has related in its March 3-16 issue how officials run a policy of preventing medical care being given to protesters.

It reported how since the protests began “the Center for Human Rights in Iran (CHRI) has recorded the detention of 81 doctors and medical students, with most still in prison. Hundreds more have been threatened with losing their licences if they treat the injured in secret, and security forces scour hospital emergency rooms looking for protesters.

“Doctors say they know of no medic who hasn’t been warned or harassed. Yet even in countries where doctors are state employees, their duty is to patients, not employers – a vow taken by all and clear in both western and Islamic codes of medical ethics.

“Hadi Ghaemi, of the CHRI, says persecuting doctors for treating the wounded exposes the inhumanity and criminality of the Islamic Republic. But it also shows the people of Iran how little their leaders, whom they put in power in 1979, to make Iran a better place, care about them now.”

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

COMMENT: The Saudi-Iran rapprochement will lead to lower tensions in the Middle East, but rivalries remain

Belarus’ Lukashenko in Tehran to do deals and shore up support

Awkward embrace as Iran and Saudi Arabia seal deal on restoring relations brokered by China

News

Pashinyan declines to support right to self-determination for Nagorno-Karabakh residents

Premier's comments adds to concerns that Armenia is prepared to accept Azerbaijan's complete control of the Armenian-populated region.

Venice Commission urges Georgia to improve proposed judiciary and de-oligarchisation reforms

Council of Europe body's opinions add to the government's problems by confirming the objections from opposition parties and the EU Commission.

Corbyn and Chomsky cross swords with Erdogan in battle to protect pro-Kurdish party HDP

Politicians and intellectuals sign letter arguing that possibility party “could be permanently banned so close to the upcoming elections places Turkish democracy in dire jeopardy”.

Most African nations will attend Russia’s second Africa-Russia summit in St Petersburg

Moscow expects that most of Africa’s 54 countries will “ignore threats and blackmail from the West” and attend the long-delayed second Russia-Africa summit in St Petersburg in June, Russian Ambassador at Large Oleg Ozerov told a forum.

EBRD faces criticism for funding Tbilisi’s purchase of Russian metro cars

Bankwatch has urged the EBRD to terminate the contract with Metrovagonmash and find an alternative supplier for the project.

Pashinyan declines to support right to self-determination for Nagorno-Karabakh residents
3 hours ago
Venice Commission urges Georgia to improve proposed judiciary and de-oligarchisation reforms
3 hours ago
Corbyn and Chomsky cross swords with Erdogan in battle to protect pro-Kurdish party HDP
10 hours ago
Most African nations will attend Russia’s second Africa-Russia summit in St Petersburg
16 hours ago
EBRD faces criticism for funding Tbilisi’s purchase of Russian metro cars
1 day ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Turkey cuts trade ties with Russia, Hungary to “rethink” relationship as Western pressure to end sanctions-busting mounts
    2 days ago
  2. The endless battle for Bakhmut
    6 days ago
  3. Truth over Turkey’s earthquake death toll yet to be told says lawmaker
    5 days ago
  4. Bosnian Serb leader to copy law on foreign agents that sparked mass protests in Georgia
    2 days ago
  5. West fails to deliver tanks to Ukraine due to resurgent reluctance and logistics
    11 days ago
  1. NEMETHY: Key economic and financial drivers to watch in 2023
    2 months ago
  2. Start of a new super cycle – fat and flat for 2023?
    3 months ago
  3. McFAUL: The guessing game about what Putin will do if he begins to lose even more badly in Ukraine
    9 days ago
  4. The woman who discovered Jack Dorsey's new bitcoin bet in Africa first
    2 months ago
  5. IMF: Global food prices to remain elevated amid war, costly energy, La Niña.
    3 months ago

Reports

Dismiss