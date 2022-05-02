Will landlocked Kazakhstan prove a lure for Russian beach bums?

Will landlocked Kazakhstan prove a lure for Russian beach bums?
Life's a beach: Russian holidaymakers may have to do with Kazakhstan's 'seaside' this summer. The location pictured is Jasybay (or Dzhasybay) in the Pavlodar Province of northern Kazakhstan.
By Joanna Lillis for Eurasianet May 2, 2022

Landlocked Kazakhstan is not the first country that springs to the mind of most tourists as a destination for a beach vacation.

But this summer, tour operators are touting trips to Kazakhstan for Russians unable to reach their traditional holiday destinations because of sanctions and travel restrictions precipitated by the war in Ukraine.

Kazakhstan is set to become the new Turkey, according to enthusiastic sales pitches from Russian travel agencies.

Russia’s southern neighbour may be landlocked, but it does have a sea: the Caspian, the world’s largest inland body of water. And Aktau, a lively oil city on the sea’s eastern shores, offers all-inclusive stays in a five-star hotel “in the Turkish style”, enthuses Russia’s Association of Tour Operators.

“Beach vacationing by the sea in Kazakhstan has not been offered by tour operators until this year. But the geopolitical crisis and aviation sanctions have led to a severe shortage of options for foreign beach vacationing,” it said with some understatement.

There are plenty of flights operating from Russia to Turkey. But with no flights going to European Union countries and some EU states not issuing visas for Russians, those wishing to sun themselves in traditional summer hotspots on the Mediterranean have few other choices.

That makes Kazakhstan an attractive option in the optimistic view of the Association of Tour Operators.

The weather is warm and sunny and there is a direct flight from Moscow to Aktau on the Russian national carrier Aeroflot, it pointed out. The airline relaunched flights to Kazakhstan in April after suspending all international flights in March, other than to Belarus, because of sanctions.

The price of a vacation in Aktau is not competitive for Russians, though. A week’s all-inclusive stay in May for a couple at a five-star hotel costs around 180,000 rubles, or $2,500. A similar package to Turkey goes for around two-thirds of that.

Some may question if the service will be up to Turkish standards, too.

But Kazakhstan may prove an attractive option for Russians wary of receiving a less-than-warm welcome as they head abroad to sun themselves on the beach while Ukrainians endure bombing by their compatriots.

Joanna Lillis is a journalist based in Almaty and author of Dark Shadows: Inside the Secret World of Kazakhstan.

This article originally appeared on Eurasianet here.

Jailed Russian ex-minister Ulyukayev to be released from prison early

The jailed former Economics Minister Alexei Ulyukayev will be released from prison early, a court in Tver ruled on April 28. Ulyukayev was the first government minister to be arrested after accepting a $2mn bribe from Rosneft CEO Igor Sechin.

Spared Russian oligarch Potanin sweeps banking assets with Tinkoff deal

Russian oligarch Vladimir Potanin's Interros will acquire a 35% stake in bank TCS Group from the family trust of its founder Oleg Tinkov.

Slovak government refuses to comment on speculation it will pay for Russian gas in rubles

Slovak Economy Minister Richard Sulik said the answer to this question would be made public "in due course".

Czech Archbishop Duka defends Russian soldiers over rape of Ukrainian women

Conservative head of Czech Catholic church causes outrage by asking public not to condemn Russian soldiers for atrocities they commit on Ukrainian women.

UN chief visits Kyiv

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is in Ukraine to meet President Zelenskiy. He started his visit by going to towns near Kyiv which saw particularly heavy fighting and were the sites of alleged atrocities by Russian soldiers.

