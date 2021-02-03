Uzbekistan publishes first ever sovereign ESG report

Lithuanians worry about fallout from Belarus sanctions
INTERVIEW: “The weekend’s protests were the Russian people's, not the opposition’s” – Maxim Reznik
Western Balkans citizens legally resident in EU equal to 14% of region’s population
International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) has stripped Belarus of the right to hold the World Championship this year
Thousands take to Moscow streets following Navalny sentencing
US investor Michael Calvey's embezzlement trial begins despite the resolution to the commercial dispute between partners
Navalny sentenced to 2.8 years in jail
Russia finished 2020 with a milder than expected 3.1% contraction
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy sanctions pro-Russia rival Medvedchuk’s TV stations
Public support is collapsing for The People’s Servant Party
Ukraine’s industrial output jumped 4.8% y/y in December
State-owned Ukrgasbank signs off on convertible €30mn IFC loan ahead of its privatisation
Estonia's two big parties agree on grand coalition
VISEGRAD BLOG: Central Europe's populists need a new strategy for Biden
LONG READ: The oligarch problem
M&A deals in CEE fall 22% by volume but rise 29% by value in 2020
Czech government mocked for using TikTok to promote its COVID-19 vaccination strategy
MITTELEUROPEAN INSIGHTS: Only Romania is really serious among the Euro-flirts
China to be excluded from Czech tender for new Dukovany nuclear unit
Hungarian PM has zero savings, according to annual asset declaration
Hungary seals deal with China to buy 5mn doses of Sinopharm vaccine
bne IntelliNews OUTLOOK 2021 – index page
COVID-19 pandemic leads to Poland’s first full-year GDP fall in 25 years
OUTLOOK 2021 Slovakia
BRICKS & MORTAR: Rosier future beckons for CEE retailers after year of change and disruption
FDI inflows to CEE down 58% in 1H20 but rebound expected
Plans to develop Albania’s air transport run into controversy
Transparency International warns of backsliding in Serbia and Bosnia
BALKAN BLOG: Only better waste management can clean rivers of trash
Pandemic pushes public debt close to 80% of GDP in Albania and Montenegro
No Limit to Bitcoin payments in small Bosnian town
Miners tap Western Balkans for crucial EV battery ingredient lithium
Easing of COVID-19 wave pushed up Bulgarian business climate indicator in January
Bulgaria’s latest nuclear u-turn
Six banks to end action against Croatia in Swiss franc-denominated loan case
Tighter restrictions dragged down Croatia's retail trade in December
Kosovo’s biggest opposition party risks being unable to run in general election
BALKAN BLOG: Superstition and resentment surround vaccination plans
Moldova’s president nominates PM-designate in step towards forcing snap election
OUTLOOK 2021 Moldova
Storming parliaments: New Europe's greatest hits
Montenegro’s special prosecution probes finance minister over €750mn Eurobond issue
North Macedonia’s industrial production returns to growth in December
North Macedonia’s state-owned loss-makers await new owners
Uipath closes $750mn funding round at $35bn valuation
BUCHAREST BLOG: Deadly COVID-19 ward fires show desperate need for healthcare investment
BRICKS & MORTAR: Cautious optimism on Romania's evolving real estate market
Century-old Belgrade metro idea finally becoming reality
Serbia carrying out Europe's second-fastest vaccine rollout
Slovenia plans region's longest-tenor Eurobond
Slovenian crypto payment system enters Thai market
Slovenia’s economic sentiment indicator up 2.2 pp m/m in January
Turkey's auto sales gain 60% y/y in January
ISTANBUL BLOG: Finance industry calling below 7.00 for USD/TRY
Turkey’s January manufacturing PMI shows output, new orders and exports returned to growth
Following war with Armenia, Azerbaijan gains control of lucrative gold mines
CAUCASUS BLOG : What can Biden offer the Caucasus and Stans, all but forgotten about by Trump?
Armenia ‘to extend life of its 1970s Metsamor nuclear power plant after 2026’
OUTLOOK 2021 Azerbaijan
CAUCASUS BLOG: Georgia’s corrupted anti-corruption strategy
Private finance mobilised by development banks up 9% to $175bn in 2019
OUTLOOK 2021 Iran
“Try me” not telecoms minister Iran’s president tells hardliners in internet row
Iran’s President Khamenei menaces private citizen Trump
Iran’s technology minister indicted for failing to properly implement internet censorship
Minority investors say GBP1bn-2bn missing from Kaz Minerals buyout offer valuation
ING: IMF World Economic Outlook shows diverging growth path for emerging markets
Billion dollar deal signed to build science and technology centre in Almaty
Foreign investors banned from future mining projects in Kyrgyzstan
COMMENT: Mongolia is an island of democracy
OUTLOOK 2021 Mongolia
Mongolia's PM quits amid protests over treatment of mother with coronavirus and newborn baby
Mongolia's winter dzud set to be one of most extreme on record says Red Cross
Tajikistan: Writing for the president is on the wall (and then scrubbed off)
COVID-19 and Trump’s indifference helped human rights abusers in 2020
Central Asia vaccination plans underwhelm, but governments look unruffled
OUTLOOK 2021 Turkmenistan
Turkmenistan: How the Grinch stole New Year
COMMENT: Uzbekistan is being transformed, but where are the democratic reforms?
Download the pdf version
More...
Uzbekistan has published its first-ever environmental, social and governance report (ESG) to measure and assess the country's progress towards achieving sustainable development goals (SDG).
It was compiled by the Export Promotion Agency under the Ministry for Investment and Foreign trade at the request of President Shavkat Mirziyoyev. Germany's Cometis and Xenophon Strategies of the US were involved in its compilation.
The report sets out and examines the three pillars of economic development: infrastructure for growth, active governance and a strong civil society, and sustainable livelihoods.
It also describes ways to address important social and governance issues, including forced labour, civil rights, human rights, transparency, and electoral and judicial reforms. In addition, the report includes ratings of third-party countries to give an objective assessment of progress made.
The first-of-its-kind document is expected to serve as a "reference guide" for national and international stakeholders, including institutional investors and global companies seeking partners in Central Asia.
Here are the main conclusions of the report:
* Since 2017, Uzbekistan has changed its course towards creating an open society.
* Uzbekistan is steadily moving up the independent world rankings and indexes that reflect good governance, civil freedom, economic activity and development.
* Since 2017, Uzbekistan has made great strides in transforming a centralised economy into a liberal market economy.
* New digital, financial and transport infrastructure, along with more attractive economic conditions, have increased business activity in Uzbekistan, including a sharp increase in foreign direct investment.
* Cooperation with leading international organisations has led to greater transparency and better compliance with existing laws.
* New laws were adopted in accordance with recognised legal standards, giving more civil and economic rights.
* Working with international NGOs to eliminate forced labour makes the country an attractive partner for global textile suppliers.
Launched on February 1, the Caucasus, Central Asia, and Mongolia Regional Capacity Development Center (CCAMTAC) is the newest addition to the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF’s) global network ... more
The Export-Import Bank of Korea (Korea Eximbank) has signed a $160mn loan agreement with Uzbekistan's finance ministry. It is expected that funds will be channeled through the Economic Development ... more
Uzbekistan (26 out of 100 points), Tajikistan (25) and Turkmenistan (19) bring up the rear for the Eastern Europe and Central Asian region on the Transparency ... more
