US Vertiv opens €10m modular data centre factory in Croatia

US Vertiv opens €10m modular data centre factory in Croatia
By bne IntelliNews April 24, 2021

US datacentre equipment and services provider Vertiv Co said it has doubled its capacity for prefabricated modular data centres in EMEA with a new factory in Croatia.

The €10mn plant is located at Rugvica, near the capital Zagreb, and will support Vertiv’s integrated modular solutions business. The company commented that compared to the previous factory the site offers 130% more indoor space and 60% more outdoor space.

“The Rugvica factory boasts all the latest technologies, production processes, tools and testing labs,” Viktor Petik, vice-president for Vertiv’s IMS business in EMEA, said in the press release.

The plant should provide a complete range of prefabricated modular solutions, from cable landing stations powering the internet and connecting geographies, to bespoke data centre building blocks.

“The new factory testifies our commitment towards innovation and growth, and I am proud to say that we’ve created about 150 jobs in the last year, many being engineering or skilled professionals from this region,” Petik also noted.

Vertiv opened its first factory in Croatia in 2017.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

ISTANBUL BLOG: As cryptocurrency skeletons fall from closets, it's scandal upon scandal in Turkey

Shares of Romanian RPA leader UiPath jump 23% after NYSE IPO

Bulgarian fintech Payhawk raises $20mn in funding round led by QED Investors

Tech

Shares of Romanian RPA leader UiPath jump 23% after NYSE IPO

UiPath market capitalisation exceeds $35bn making founder Daniel Dines the richest Romania with a shareholding worth over $7.4bn.

Bulgarian fintech Payhawk raises $20mn in funding round led by QED Investors

The funds raised will enable the paperless expense management provider to further expand its product portfolio and hire more people.

Romanian global technology provider FintechOS raises $60mn in funding round

Draper Esprit led funding round that will cement Romanian-born FintechOS' position in Europe and fuel international expansion.

Supercomputer Vega launched in Slovenia

First EuroHPC supercomputer to come online to have "profound effects" on lives, says Slovenian PM Janez Jansa.

EWDN: Sber goes into video with Movika acquisition

In late March Sber took control of a Russian video creation start-up called Movika.

Shares of Romanian RPA leader UiPath jump 23% after NYSE IPO
4 days ago
Bulgarian fintech Payhawk raises $20mn in funding round led by QED Investors
4 days ago
Romanian global technology provider FintechOS raises $60mn in funding round
5 days ago
Supercomputer Vega launched in Slovenia
5 days ago
EWDN: Sber goes into video with Movika acquisition
13 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly

Most Read

  1. Will Belarus merge with Russia this week?
    7 days ago
  2. Turkey’s descent into coronavirus hell
    5 days ago
  3. Azerbaijan fires info war salvo against Russia
    7 days ago
  4. VISEGRAD BLOG: Czech President Zeman's pro-Russian policy blows up in his face
    5 days ago
  5. Unbundled: the Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine
    6 days ago
  1. Will Belarus merge with Russia this week?
    7 days ago
  2. Poland deploys troops close to Belarusian border in response to crackdown on Polish minority
    12 days ago
  3. OBITUARY: Petr Kellner, Central Europe's great dealmaker
    27 days ago
  4. TRENIN: Russia-Ukraine war alert – what’s behind it and what lies ahead?
    12 days ago
  5. Army sent into Tirana airport after strike grounds all flights
    18 days ago

Reports

Dismiss