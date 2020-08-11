US President Donald Trump says again he intends to invite Russia's Vladimir Putin to the G7 summit this autumn

US President Donald Trump says again he intends to invite Russia's Vladimir Putin to the G7 summit this autumn
US President Donald Trump says again he intends to invite Russia's Vladimir Putin to the G7 summit this autumn in the US, an idea widely rebuffed by the other members of the club
By Ben Aris in Berlin August 11, 2020

US President Donald Trump has repeated comments that he intends to invite Russian leader Vladimir Putin to the G7 summit in the United States this autumn on August 10.

"I certainly would invite him to the meeting. I think he’s an important factor," Trump told a White House briefing on Monday answering a question.

The G7 summit was due to be held at Camp David in June but was postponed to September or November after German Chancellor Angela Merkel said she would not attend due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic concerns.

Previously Trump suggested that he would also extend an invitation to Putin to the summit, but the idea was vigorously rebuffed by the EU leaders, who said they would boycott the meeting if Putin attended.

Russia was expelled from the G7 following the annexation of the Crimea in 2014. However, the Kremlin has said it is not interested in rejoining the club, as the G20 is more relevant and Russia remains a member of that club where it has many allies, chief among them being China.

Trump also told reporters he was considering holding the G7 summit after the November election. "I’m much more inclined to do it sometime after the election."

According to Trump, the US has not yet formally invited leaders. "We haven’t sent out invitations. We’re talking to them," he said. In a nod to the declining importance of the G7, which is dominated by the industrialised western countries, Trump said that he was thinking of inviting other increasingly important countries such as Australia, India and South Korea, which are also not members of the G7, to the summit.

The G7 is a group of industrialised nations that comprises Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States. The group held its first meeting in 1975. The G7 was renamed the G8 in 1997 when Russia joined the club while Boris Yeltsin was president.

 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

COMMENT: Why the Kremlin wouldn’t mind if Lukashenko is deposed

COMMENT: Interest rates during the pandemic. Going negative?

Operations begin at Udokan, Russia’s largest copper deposit

News

Lukashenko ups the ante with armed troops in second night of protests in Belarus

Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko upped the ante against the growing crowds of protesters who were out for a second night on August 10 by deploying elite troops armed with rifles and live rounds. A second protester was killed.

Azerbaijani president slams State Oil Company, announces privatisation

In an unprecedented speech, Ilham Aliyev blasted the “socialist economic model” behind his country’s largest companies.

Operations begin at Udokan, Russia’s largest copper deposit

After more than a decade in the making, strip-mining operations began in the depths of Siberia at Udokan this week, one of the largest copper deposits in the world, the company announced on August 10.

International reaction to Belarus elections muted

After a night of street fighting and the blatant steal by Alexander Lukashenko of the presidential elections on August 9, the reaction from the international community has so far been muted, except for Poland and Lithuania.

FPRI BMB Russia: Russia to raise tax on dividends transferred abroad, amend its double taxation treaties

Looking to shore up federal funds during the pandemic, the Russian government is making good on its promise to raise taxes on dividends transferred abroad.

Lukashenko ups the ante with armed troops in second night of protests in Belarus
13 hours ago
Azerbaijani president slams State Oil Company, announces privatisation
18 hours ago
Operations begin at Udokan, Russia’s largest copper deposit
1 day ago
International reaction to Belarus elections muted
1 day ago
FPRI BMB Russia: Russia to raise tax on dividends transferred abroad, amend its double taxation treaties
1 day ago

Most Read

  1. Turkey’s money markets starting to malfunction say analysts with lira back beyond seven-to-dollar
    5 days ago
  2. “Favourite films” poll gives Svetlana Tikhanovskaya 61% support, Lukashenko 3%
    7 days ago
  3. Turkish doctors dispute official coronavirus infections count
    6 days ago
  4. Belarus presidential elections are all over before they start
    2 days ago
  5. COMMENT: Belarusian establishment remains monolithic. or does it?
    6 days ago
  1. Czech Republic introduced new emergency anti-COVID measures
    15 days ago
  2. Iran buys six “Caspian Sea Monster” ekranoplans from Russia
    15 days ago
  3. Turkey’s money markets starting to malfunction say analysts with lira back beyond seven-to-dollar
    5 days ago
  4. Poland presents its first electric vehicle Izera
    13 days ago
  5. “Favourite films” poll gives Svetlana Tikhanovskaya 61% support, Lukashenko 3%
    7 days ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss