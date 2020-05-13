UPDATED: Belarus central bank cuts key rate to 8%

UPDATED: Belarus central bank cuts key rate to 8%
The National Bank of Belarus will cut its refinancing rate from the current level of 8.75% per annum to 8%.
By bne IntelliNews May 13, 2020

The National Bank of Belarus (NBB) will cut its refinancing rate from the current level of 8.75% per annum to 8% from May 20, the regulator said in statement on May 13.

The rate on overnight credit will be reduced from 9.75% to 9% per annum and that on overnight deposits from 7.75% to 7% per annum.

The next meeting on monetary policy of the NBB's board is planned for August 12, the statement reads.

Consumer prices in Belarus grew by 0.6% month on month in April, and 3.3% as against December 2019, according to the nation's statistics service Belstat.

On May 13, the NBB's governor Pavel Kallaur said that the regulator forecsts the inflation rate to be within 5-6% by the year-end. The inflation rate was expected to hover around 5% at the end of 2019 and during 2020, according to the central bank's January's statements.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Belarus under international fire for crackdown on journalists

Retail sales under lockdown across Central and Eastern Europe are sinking

OPINION: Post-COVID recessions bring risk of turbulent spring

News

Russia’s RDIF sovereign wealth fund ready to start mass production of anti-COVID-19 drug

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), Russia’s sovereign wealth fund, is ready to start the mass production of a drug it claims is effective in the treatment of the coronavirus (COVID-19)

Critics fear Hungarian government's bill on special economic zones will hurt opposition local governments

Special economic zones will help relaunch the economy, preserve and create new jobs, according to the bill. Opponents say it will allow Fidesz-leaning political bodies to allocate resources on the basis of political affiliation.

Russia's Sberbank income collapses, plunging by 85%, return on equity down to 3% in April, RAS results show

Russia's largest bank Sberbank reported net income of RUB11.5bn ($155mn) in April 2020, plunging by 85% year on year and 81% month on month, and making a return on equity (ROE) of only 3%, the lowest since 2015, the Russian Accounting Standard (RAS)

Bar high to Fed swap line for Turkey but Trump could weigh in says former top central banker

“I’m fairly sure that we will end up there eventually,” says academic in response to prospect of IMF bailout or capital controls.

Priests' arrests cause clashes in Montenegro

Arrests made after thousands of Montenegrins attended a religious procession in violation of a ban on gatherings because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Russia’s RDIF sovereign wealth fund ready to start mass production of anti-COVID-19 drug
17 hours ago
Critics fear Hungarian government's bill on special economic zones will hurt opposition local governments
4 hours ago
Russia's Sberbank income collapses, plunging by 85%, return on equity down to 3% in April, RAS results show
11 hours ago
Bar high to Fed swap line for Turkey but Trump could weigh in says former top central banker
12 hours ago
Priests' arrests cause clashes in Montenegro
14 hours ago

Most Read

  1. TURKEY INSIGHT: The lira has belly-flopped and London, it is your fault
    6 days ago
  2. Almost $1bn worth of damage caused by bursting of Sardoba dam in Uzbekistan
    8 days ago
  3. Uzbek-born philanthropist Alisher Usmanov donates $15mn to help victims of the Sardoba dam disaster
    6 days ago
  4. IMF cancels Ukraine EFF deal, downgrades it to an SBA due to "unprecedented economic uncertainty"
    6 days ago
  5. LONG READ: Alisher Usmanov, the path of a game-changer
    16 days ago
  1. Poland records record number of new COVID-19 cases as government prepares to ease lockdown
    24 days ago
  2. Prices for ginger and lemons soar as Russians turn to traditional home remedies to fight coronavirus
    1 month ago
  3. MOSCOW BLOG: Russia caught out by oil plunge
    20 days ago
  4. Lira slides to “red critical” levels as Turkey’s economic nightmare grows
    28 days ago
  5. OUTLOOK 2020 Armenia
    3 months ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss