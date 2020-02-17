UPDATE: Belarus reports 1.9% y/y GDP drop in January amid snowballing energy crisis

UPDATE: Belarus reports 1.9% y/y GDP drop in January amid snowballing energy crisis
The Belarusian government forecasts a 2% year-on-year GDP drop in January due to the energy dispute with Russia
By bne IntelliNews February 17, 2020

Belarus' GDP shrank by 1.9% year-on-year in January as the post-Soviet country's unreformed economy has been hit by the energy dispute with Russia, the nation's statistics agency Belstat reported on February 17.

Last week, the nation's PM Sergei Rumas attributed the expected result to the cut of oil supplies from Russia to Belarus, as well as crisis in the nation's potash industry, according to Minsk-based online outlet.

The Belarusian economy grew by 1.2% y/y in 2019, according to national statistics agency Belstat. The Belarusian government forecasted earlier a 4% y/y growth last year.

Belarus faces shortages of Russian oil for its two refineries, as Moscow halted crude supplies to Belarus on January 1 after a contract expired, and the two countries are in negotiations over a new agreement. Minsk said later in January that it had secured a temporary limited solution on shipment from Russian oligarch Mikhail Gutseriev's company Safmar, without paying a premium. In past years Belarus bought oil on terms similar to those for Russian independent refineries, which involved a small premium.

On January 24, Lukashenko pledged to purchase crude oil "in Americas, Saudi Arabia, UAE" following Moscow's refusal to deliver oil to the post-Soviet nation in 2020 on Minsk's terms.

The IPM Research Center, a Minsk-based think tank, expects economic growth of 1% y/y in 2020 and 0.8% y/y in 2021, if Russia does not recompense Belarus for the tax maneuver.

The Belarusian Economic Research and Outreach Center (BEROC) said that growth may accelerate to 2% y/y in 2020 because the government plans to raise wages in the run-up to next year's presidential election. In the midterm, however, growth will stay at 1-2% y/y without structural reform, according to BEROC, Minsk-based news agency BelaPAN reported in December.
 

 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Belarus industrial production plunged by 5.8% y/y in January

Belarus president threatens to take transit oil from Russia-EU pipeline amid dispute with Moscow

Belarus president sees 'moment of truth' in talks with Russia amid snowballing energy crisis

Data

Belarus industrial production plunged by 5.8% y/y in January

The industry production in Belarus plunged by 5.8% year-on-year in January, according to the national statistics agency Belstat.

Vehicle production in Turkey flat at 110,000 units in January

Passenger car imports leap 102% while vehicle sales the domestic market jump 89% as aggressive monetary easing and looser fiscal policy kick in.

Ukraine reports 1.5% y/y GDP growth in October-December

Polish GDP growth eases to just 3.5% y/y in Q4

Analysts forecast a further slowdown in the first half of 2020.

Russian weekly inflation stable at 0.1%

Russia’s weekly inflation remained at 0.1% week-on-week on the week of February 10, with the daily inflation slowing to 0.01% after an acceleration over the first few days in February, according to Rosstat statistics agency.

Belarus industrial production plunged by 5.8% y/y in January
1 hour ago
Vehicle production in Turkey flat at 110,000 units in January
12 hours ago
Ukraine reports 1.5% y/y GDP growth in October-December
1 day ago
Polish GDP growth eases to just 3.5% y/y in Q4
1 day ago
Russian weekly inflation stable at 0.1%
4 days ago

Most Read

  1. Founder of fintech firm Revolut Perestersky becomes Russia’s latest tech billionaire
    1 day ago
  2. Turkey moves to shore up lira’s defences but analysts don’t see it holding the line
    7 days ago
  3. TURKEY INSIGHT: Bearish sentiment builds on reports of foreign disinvestment and outsized bet against splintering lira
    3 days ago
  4. Bosnia’s President Dodik renews threat for Republika Srpska secession referendum
    2 days ago
  5. Substantial losses hit Turkey ETF
    6 days ago
  1. Iran exporting million barrels of oil a day tracking firm data indicates
    13 days ago
  2. Founder of fintech firm Revolut Perestersky becomes Russia’s latest tech billionaire
    1 day ago
  3. Ukraine’s population falls behind Poland’s for the first time, electronic census says 5mn people lost since 2000
    25 days ago
  4. MOSCOW BLOG: Is Putin a megalomaniac?
    1 month ago
  5. Who's who in the new Russian government
    23 days ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss