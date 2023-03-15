Ukraine sees increase in overdue loans but banks aren't taking debtors to court

Ukraine saw an increase in overdue loans last year, rising from 34% to 39%, Ukraine Business News reported on March 14. (chart)



However, the number of debtors taken to court has dropped. In 2022, there were 37% less court cases than the previous year, with Ukrainian banks participating in 56,670 court cases.



Even Ukraine’s largest banks, the state-owned PrivatBank and Oschadbank, filed half the number of cases compared to those they had filed before the full-scale invasion. The commercial institution A-Bank saw the largest drop of 200%.



As such, analysts think that banks will likely sell the debt to third parties, which could lead to an increase in losses, and elevates the risk of corruption.



Ukraine's public debt rose by 4.55% in January to $116bn, according to the Ministry of Finance. This increase amounted to $5.06bn in dollar terms, and UAH185.35bn in hryvnia terms, bringing the total to UAH4.26 trillion.



Ukraine’s debt to GDP ratio has been climbing steadily but is still considered to be at manageable levels. At the end of 2022, the ratio of public debt to GDP was estimated at 84.4%, and according to the IMF and NBU forecasts, it will not exceed 100% in the medium term.

NPLs % of loan book Dec 20 Dec 22 Dec 23 ratio of non-performing loans, % 42.03 30.67 38.24 incl. banks: with state participation, of which: 58.07 48.48 51.93 PrivatBank 74.42 69.45 67.48 state banks ex-PrivatBank 44.09 30.27 40.42 Foreign owned 29.05 17.87 20.46 Privately owned 16.28 9.59 23.75 Insolvent 0 0 0 Source: NBU