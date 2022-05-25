Ukraine's IT hub is thriving in Transcarpathia

Transcarpathia has become Ukraine’s new IT hub as a cluster of 11 companies has officially begun working in the south-western region, Ukraine Business News reported on May 24.

So far, the companies officially on board include Astound Commerce, SoftServe, Sigma Software, Genesis, 4TEAM, Telesens, EPAM, Intellias, SQUAD, CANFLY and PettersonApps.

As of now, 100 companies and 300 private individuals have applied for membership as Ukraine’s IT industry resumes operations in the west of the country. The industry has nearly returned to full capacity, currently working at 98% of its pre-war levels.

"More than 30,000 representatives of the IT-sphere were evacuated to our region. Our task is to help them resume their activities here because the work of IT people is now a strong support for the country's economy. The initiative also opens new opportunities for the digital development of Transcarpathia," Deputy Head of the Regional State Administration Oleksandr Patskan said.

Ukraine’s tech industry is booming and has continued to operate throughout the war in part due to the ability to work remotely. Although many workers have left Ukraine, others have stayed and continued to operate even in challenging conditions, including working in bomb shelters.

Ukraine’s IT sector is now a leader in export industries, even ahead of metallurgy and agriculture, which have taken a huge hit during the war, stated the head of the Lviv IT cluster, Stepan Veselovsky.