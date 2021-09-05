Ukraine's international reserves exceed $30bn, adequate under IMF criterion

Ukraine has banked the $2.7bn of SDRs given to it by the IMF, which has lifted the reserves to $30bn.
By bne IntelliNews September 5, 2021

Ukraine's international reserves, after the payment of more than $1.3bn on Eurobonds on September 1, continue to exceed $30bn, Deputy Governor of the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) Sergiy Nikolaychuk has said.

"The reserves can be considered adequate according to the IMF criterion," he said at the 7th Ukrainian Financial Forum organised by ICU Investment Group in Kyiv.

The banker noted that the banking system of Ukraine is ready for lending, and neither the corporate sector nor the population are indebted, unlike many other countries.

According to Nikolaychuk, this can be a good impetus for growth if this factor is realised.

 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
