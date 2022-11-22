Ukraine faces one of worst declines in GDP from a war, says EBRD

Ukraine may suffer one of the worst falls in GDP after a war, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) predicts in its 2022/23 Transition Report.

In an analysis of economic damage suffered by nations after wars, the development bank estimated that in half of the countries growth was still below its trend rate 25 years later. Projections indicate that the contraction in Ukraine’s GDP will be among the worst 10-20% of the conflicts in the last 200 years, it says.

In its economic forecast in September, the bank forecast that Ukraine’s GDP will fall 30% this year but will start to recover by growing by 8% in 2023. The World Bank last month predicted a 35% fall in GDP this year. The EBRD will make its next forecast in February.

“The big threat to the [September] forecast is the destruction of infrastructure in Ukraine due to shelling by Russia,” chief economist Beata Javorcik told bne IntelliNews in an interview.

She argued it was imperative for the international community to help Ukraine now, to encourage its people to stay in the country and to give refugees a reason to return. Ukraine has the highest number of internally displaced people in the world.

“While most of the discussion on reconstruction of Ukraine focuses on rebuilding the capital stock, it is equally important for Ukraine to keep the human capital it has,” Javorcik said. “It is very important to help Ukraine now in terms of budget support as well as urgent repairs so that people in Ukraine stay there.”

The EBRD has extended around €1bn this year to Ukraine and has committed to spend up to €3bn in total for this year and 2023.

According to the World Bank, Ukraine's recovery and reconstruction needs total at least $349bn, which is more than 1.5 times the size of Ukraine’s pre-war economy in 2021.

In terms of the damage to the Russian economy from the war and sanctions, in September the EBRD forecast that the country’s GDP would fall 5% this year and 3% in 2023. The wiiw has predicted a fall of just 3.5% this year and 3% in 2023.

“This is an unpleasant recession but still manageable,” Javorcik said, pointing out that it was less than some Western European economies contracted during the worst of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

“Those initial expectations that sanctions would result in a financial and economic crisis were not realistic,” she said.

Import substitution, which has boosted domestic output, as well as intermediated trade by surrounding countries, had helped cushion the blow.

However, she argued that sanctions were still severely hitting the economy. “Where you see sanctions working is in the fact that there is a bigger decline in manufacturing output in industries that rely on manufacturing inputs than in industry as a whole,” she said.

The lower inflow of knowledge and technology, following the exit of many multinational companies, would also have long-term implications.

“The presence of multinational companies does not just benefit a country at the moment of entry. The constant flow of knowledge and services will make foreign affiliates more competitive,” Javorcik said. “This is something that you can’t see yet but [it] will definitely affect long-term growth prospects.”

Russia's prospects are also being damaged by the huge outflow of mostly young, often high-skilled migrants to neighbouring countries such as Armenia, Georgia, the Baltic states and Central Asia.

The economies of the Caucasus experienced double-digit growth in the first half of the year from this inflow of capital and people, Javorcik said, as well as the intermediation trade between Russia and the rest of the world.

Central Europe has also benefited from the inflow of refugees, this time from Ukraine, particularly because of the poor demographics in the region. According to the Transition Report, this inflow could increase the EU’s labour force by 0.5% by the end of 2022, twice the impact of the flow of migrants across the bloc’s southern borders in 2015-16.

Javorcik, who is Polish, said her country had seen a tangible increase in inflows of social security payments. “Certainly countries with adverse demographic trends are benefiting from this inflow of people.

“People who leave their counties are ‘positively self-selected’ as economists say,” she said. “They are better educated, more entrepreneurial. They provide a benefit to their recipient countries.”

However, the EBRD’s forecast for Central European growth might have to be revised because of the worsening of the energy crisis caused by Russian restrictions on gas flows westwards and the bloc’s tightening of sanctions.

“Our baseline scenario was expecting some flows of gas from Russia,” Javorcik said, while there was now a risk of a complete halt to shipments. “That would mean in aggregate for our region the forecast GDP going down by one percentage point.”

Moreover, convergence with the level of Western Europe’s economies has virtually stopped, and the region also lags behind in preparing for the transition to a sustainable green economy.

“Since the start of the pandemic, convergence has largely stalled in all areas,” the report finds, and there is “considerable divergence [from Western Europe] in the area of green reform”.

In the medium term, Central Europe might still benefit from the rethinking of global supply chains after the pandemic – which interrupted supplies most notably from China – and now the war in Ukraine, which has cut off many inputs from Russia and Ukraine.

“The war in Ukraine and Russia’s weaponising of energy supplies and raw materials have provided further impetus for the rethinking of supply chains,” Javorcik wrote in the introduction of the Transition Report.

“The war in Ukraine has become a trigger for action on global value chains,” the EBRD economist told bne IntelliNews. “The war made it clear that geopolitical crises are not going away.”

An EBRD survey found that more than three quarters of firms in global supply chains have implemented at least one measure to improve the resilience of supply chains – 55% of those surveyed had increased stocks, while 49% had diversified suppliers. Nevertheless, China has not necessarily suffered so far – imports from China have recovered quickly since the worst of the pandemic and have remained stable since.

Central European suppliers are seen as more reliable than those from other regions and could potentially benefit from nearshoring or “friendshoring”, as multinationals seek supplies from nearer countries or those that share Western values. Already in Hungary and Slovakia more than 35% of output comes from work for global supply chains.