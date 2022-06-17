'Ukraine belongs to the European family,' declare EU premiers

'Ukraine belongs to the European family,' declare EU premiers
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, French President Emmanuel Macron, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi and Romanian President Klaus Iohannis met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy (centre) in Kyiv to talk about Ukraine’s EU accession bid.
By Dominic Culverwell in Berlin June 17, 2022

Leaders of Germany, France, Romania and Italy announced their support for Ukraine’s European Union candidate status, but with qualifications, at a major meeting in Kyiv on June 16.

Candidate status and eventual full EU membership are the main goals of Ukraine’s roadmap to recovery outlined by Minister of Economy of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko last month.

Speaking alongside Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zeleskiy, the four states, who have been criticised for their perceived lack of support for Ukraine, all back Ukraine’s "immediate" EU candidate status ahead of a European Council meeting next week.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who has frustrated Kyiv due to the lack of heavy weapon supplies, said that “Ukraine belongs to the European family” and promised that Germany will “support Ukraine in its sovereignty and territorial integrity” both from a “financial point of view and humanitarian point of view”.

“Germany will vote in favour of this positive step for Ukraine, and the same goes for Moldova”, Scholz announced. However, he said that both countries will need to meet the criteria before ascension.

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said Italy will also support Ukraine’s candidacy at next week’s meeting.

"The Ukrainian people defend every day the values of democracy and freedom that underpin the European project, our project," he adds. "We cannot delay this process”, the BBC reports.

However, he also emphasised that dialogue needs to remain and that "any diplomatic solution cannot be separated from the will of Kyiv".

This was backed by French President Emmanuel Macron who highlighted the importance of keeping communications open with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“All four of us in France, Germany, Italy, and Romania support the status of immediate candidacy for membership. This status will be accompanied by a roadmap and will also imply that the situation in the Western Balkans and that neighbourhood, particularly of Moldova, is considered,” Macron told Zelenskiy.

Macron had previously stated that full EU membership for Ukraine could take decades. Nevertheless, he also expressed support for Kyiv’s "immediate" candidate status.

Zelenskiy previously put pressure on Western European states, particularly France and Germany, to quickly provide more weapons.

According to Deputy Minister of Defence of Ukraine Anna Malyar, Western allies have only provided 10% of Kyiv’s requested weapons. She claims Ukraine uses 5,000-6,000 artillery shells a day, whilst Russia uses ten times that.

In response, France will send six more long-range Caesar guns, in addition to the 12 it has already committed. Germany also pledged to support Ukraine’s military as long as it needs and will give anti-aerial systems and provide training for Ukrainian troops.

Zelenskiy announced that Russia’s attack on Ukraine is an attack on Europe and thanked the leaders for their support. He said that Ukraine is “ready to work” to become an EU member.

"Ukrainians have already earned the right to go down this road and obtain this candidate status”, Zelenskiy said, according to the BBC.

Whether or not Ukraine will become a full member of the EU soon is still up in the air and Kyiv may spend a long time stuck in the waiting room. Scholz still seems on the fence about allowing Ukraine to join the Union.

Nevertheless, this is still a step forward in Ukraine’s relationship with the EU. The country will need help from the Bloc to rebuild after the war and part of the recovery roadmap includes full access to the EU’s structural funds and markets to help manufacturers integrate into global retail chains and increase exports.

Ukraine has, however, received undying support from Poland.

“Today, Ukraine needs our signal: the opening of European doors for Ukraine as a state, for Ukrainian society that wants to be part of the European community, not Russia’s sphere of influence,” Polish President Andrzej Duda said last month. “Countries striving for the European Union should receive a clear signal that the doors to the EU are open”.

One of Ukraine’s major stumbling blocks towards its path to EU accession is its rampant corruption, having fallen five positions in the global Corruption Perception Index for 2021, Transparency International reported on January 25. Ukraine ranks 122 out of 180 countries.

 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Macron wants ‘accelerated co-operation’ for Moldova as details of EU ‘political community’ proposal leak

Moldova’s inflation hits 29% y/y in May

Moldova brings in US federal prosecutor as new anti-corruption chief

News

Czechia to appeal €625mn international arbitration award over cancelled blood plasma contract

Diag Human wins investment protection treaty claim in 30-year-old case.

All bang and no buck at Russia's SPIEF22

Russia's premier investment event normally attracts thousands of business people from across Europe to hobnob with the Russian elite, but this year a mere 115 Western companies chose to take part.

Turkey on verge of total bankruptcy says Erdogan’s former economy czar

“The future of our children is at stake. We are faced with a matter of economic and financial survival,” says Ali Babacan.

New majority brings down Bulgaria’s parliament speaker

Opposition parties including those from the far-right and populist right are preparing to bring down PM Kiril Petkov's reformist government.

Tokayev tells Russian TV Kazakhstan won’t break Western sanctions

Also says some people in Russia “misrepresent whole situation” by claiming that during January unrest Moscow “saved” Kazakhstan with troop dispatch and now country must for ever “bow at feet” of Kremlin.

Czechia to appeal €625mn international arbitration award over cancelled blood plasma contract
1 hour ago
All bang and no buck at Russia's SPIEF22
2 hours ago
Turkey on verge of total bankruptcy says Erdogan’s former economy czar
8 hours ago
New majority brings down Bulgaria’s parliament speaker
17 hours ago
Tokayev tells Russian TV Kazakhstan won’t break Western sanctions
1 day ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. €511.3mn of funds for roads in Bulgaria spent on luxury properties, interior minister says
    7 days ago
  2. DON: Russia may not be fighting for ground but for a psychological tipping point in the Donbas
    4 days ago
  3. Russia preparing for second Africa Summit to build closer ties as it pivots away from the West
    4 days ago
  4. Iran may be heartbeat away from first unicorn
    23 days ago
  5. Ukraine’s despair index spikes, while Russia’s is already falling
    2 days ago
  1. Russian forces in Donbas push Ukraine troops to the limit
    17 days ago
  2. RenCap may face closure amidst an eleventh-hour MBO bid
    16 days ago
  3. Nearly 40% of Bulgarians want out of Nato as pro-Russian propaganda strengthens
    11 days ago
  4. €511.3mn of funds for roads in Bulgaria spent on luxury properties, interior minister says
    7 days ago
  5. The Fourth Russia – the new world order
    9 days ago

Reports

Dismiss