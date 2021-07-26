Ukraine bans Russian e-commerce giant Wildberries

By bne IntelliNews July 26, 2021

Wildberries, Russia's largest e-commerce and delivery giant, has been barred from operating in Ukraine, Russia Today reported on July 26.

Late last week, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy signed an order introducing sanctions against Wildberries and its owner Tatyana Bakalchuk. Under the order, the online retailer's assets will be blocked and it will be prevented from moving goods through Ukraine. Wildberries will also be barred from accessing telecom services or selling tech and intellectual property. Meanwhile, Bakalchuk will face a personal ban on travel to Ukraine.

Early this year, a senior Ukrainian official said that Wildberries was likely to be put on an upcoming version of the country's national sanctions list. According to Sergey Oleinik, the company "makes profits in Ukraine while paying taxes in the aggressor state", referring to Russia.

According to Oleinik, Wildberries offers customers access to content including that considered anti-Ukrainian. Oleinik also complained that low prices for literature sold on Wildberries made competition hard for Ukrainian sellers.

Tech

Slovenia and Croatia backed by EIF launch technology transfer platform worth €40mn

The EIF estimates universities and research institutes targeted by the platform will generate more than 350 patent applications and 100 spin-off companies in the next five years.

Canadian blockchain developer ChainSafe acquires Croatia's Node Factory

Toronto-based blockchain development and engineering solutions company bought blockchain R&D firm based in Zagreb after collaborating on Lodestar project.

Shares of Romanian startup Air Claim nearly double in price on BVB after listing

Air Claim helps passengers get compensation for flights that are canceled or delayed.

Russia temporarily disconnects from the World Wide Web

Russia has been considering the concept of a "sovereign internet”, namely cutting itself off from the World Wide Web.

Bulgaria's Maxcom, Austria's Pierer to build €30.7mn e-bike plant in Plovdiv

Caretaker Economy Minister Kiril Petkov says Bulgaria has the chance to become 'number one in the whole of Europe' in e-bike sector.

Slovenia and Croatia backed by EIF launch technology transfer platform worth €40mn
16 hours ago
Canadian blockchain developer ChainSafe acquires Croatia's Node Factory
18 hours ago
Shares of Romanian startup Air Claim nearly double in price on BVB after listing
1 day ago
Russia temporarily disconnects from the World Wide Web
4 days ago
Bulgaria's Maxcom, Austria's Pierer to build €30.7mn e-bike plant in Plovdiv
4 days ago

