Turkey’s health system could collapse under growing coronavirus crisis warns WHO chief

By bne IntelIiNews December 7, 2020

Turkey’s health system could collapse under the growing weight of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases, World Health Organisation (WHO) Turkey office head Irshad Ali Shaikh told Deutsche Welle Turkish on December 6.

"We are facing worryingly high numbers," Shaikh said, referring to the country’s newly recorded infections rate that is now coming in at over 30,000 per day.

"Despite the fact that the situation of the hospitals in Turkey is not as bad as those in Europe or the United States,’’ Shaikh added, "we may witness the collapse of the health and hospital systems if the numbers continue on this trajectory". 

Turkey’s number of infections per head of population has climbed to among the highest numbers seen around the world while its COVID-19 death toll has more than more than doubled in less than three weeks.

After coming under pressure through the summer and autumn, Turkey lately finely agreed to release its daily number of new asymptomatic cases as well as symptomatic cases, but has not released a total taking into account both types of cases since its coronavirus outbreak began in early March.

Last week, the country brought in a weekday curfew and total weekend lockdowns to help stem the spread of the virus.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Articles

Turkey announces most extensive lockdown so far as coronavirus crisis mounts

Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan late on November 30 announced the country’s most widespread lockdown so far amid a surge in coronavirus (COVID-19) infections. Curfews have been ... more

Turkey sells $2.25bn of 10-year eurobonds with 5.95% coupon

The Turkish Treasury has sold $2.25bn of 10-year eurobonds at a coupon of 5.95% and a yield to ... more

Fifth of Israeli travellers returned from Turkey in October test positive for COVID-19

Of 988 Israelis who returned from a trip to Turkey between October 1 and October 28, 197, or 20%, tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19), according ... more

Most Read

  1. Azerbaijan’s Aliyev calls on Armenia, Russia, Turkey and Iran to assist in creating Nakhchivan land corridor
    5 days ago
  2. Prominent Orban ally who drafted Hungary's new constitution on an iPad retires from politics
    7 days ago
  3. Erdogan needs to go says analyst assessing Turkey’s economic collapse
    5 days ago
  4. Ozon shares jump 40% in first minutes of trading after IPO on NASDAQ
    5 days ago
  5. Fencing club memberships surge following success of Russia’s answer to the Queen’s Gambit hit mini-series
    6 days ago
  1. Bulgaria to impose lockdown to slow down coronavirus spread
    13 days ago
  2. Azerbaijan’s Aliyev calls on Armenia, Russia, Turkey and Iran to assist in creating Nakhchivan land corridor
    5 days ago
  3. Prominent Orban ally who drafted Hungary's new constitution on an iPad retires from politics
    7 days ago
  4. Who emerge as the real winners from the bloody Nagorno-Karabakh conflict?
    26 days ago
  5. Azerbaijan, Armenia ‘close to striking meaningful ceasefire’, Baku claims capture of Shusha
    28 days ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss