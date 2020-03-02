Turkey’s February PMI reading best in two years

Turkey’s February PMI reading best in two years
By bne IntellIiNews March 2, 2020

A strong performance by Turkish manufacturers in February has given Turkey its best purchasing managers’ index (PMI) reading in two years.

The headline PMI posted above the 50.0 no-change mark for the second time in as many months during February, rising to 52.4 from 51.3 in January, data released by the Istanbul Chamber of Industry and IHS Markit showed on March 2.

Eliot Kerr, economist at IHS Markit, said: “Turkish manufacturers enjoyed a fruitful month in February, as a surge in demand led to accelerated production growth and the quickest improvement in business conditions for two years. The increase in output required faster hiring and resulted in a solid rise in staff numbers. These positive results suggest that the sector could be starting a sustained period of growth.”

On the cost front, input prices faced by Turkish manufacturers continued to rise, IHS Markit noted, adding in its Turkey PMI analysis: “In fact, the rate of inflation was the sharpest for eight months. When explaining increased cost burdens, survey respondents often mentioned weakness of the Turkish lira against the US dollar. Finally, firms opted to pass on some of the higher costs to their clients, with an increase in average output prices during February. The latest rise was the quickest since last June and marked overall.”

Solid rises in output, new orders

Firms reported solid rises in both output and new orders in February, underpinned by a marked expansion in new business, as firms cited stronger demand from their clients.

Turkey’s Erdogan administration has thrown open the credit taps in a bid to secure a rapid bounceback from the recession suffered by the country last year. It is targeting 5% growth in 2020. However, many economic experts are concerned that the strategy risks repeating the mistakes made in the run-up to the summer 2018 lira crisis that preceded the recession, with another freefall for the domestic currency possibly round the corner.

IHS Markit added: “In fact, the latest increase in new work was the quickest for two years. Amid improved demand conditions, goods producers increased output in February, with the pace of growth accelerating to the fastest for almost two years. The solid rise extended the current run to four months. Employment grew at the strongest rate since February 2018 in the latest survey period. Panellists commonly attributed the solid rise in staff numbers to increased production requirements.”

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Turkey’s Denizbank to sell up to $3bn of eurobonds

Real wages in Ukraine grew 12.5% y/y in January to $445

Russia’s manufacturing PMI rises to 48.2 in February but still in the red

Data

Real wages in Ukraine grew 12.5% y/y in January to $445

Real wages in Ukraine grew 12.5% y/y in January, speeding up from 11.3% growth in December, the State Statistics Service reported. The average monthly nominal wage dropped to UAH10,727 a month.

Russia’s manufacturing PMI rises to 48.2 in February but still in the red

Russia’s headline seasonally adjusted IHS Markit Russia Manufacturing PMI rose from 47.9 at the start of 2020, to 48.2 in February, but that is still a contraction, below the 50 no-change mark, IHS Markit reported.

Poland’s GDP growth falters to 3.2% y/y in Q4

Domestic demand drove the headline result in October-December, although the pace of its growth slowed down to just 2.2% y/y versus 3.3% y/y in the third quarter.

Hungary's 4.9% GDP growth confirmed for 2019

The figures show that growth was broad based but market-based services was a leading contributor to growth. The only sector without a positive contribution in Q4 was agriculture.

Russian corporates have a profitable 2019

After almost five years of crisis Russia’s corporates are back in profit and had a strong 2019, easily out-earning the year before, according to the most recent Rossat numbers.

Real wages in Ukraine grew 12.5% y/y in January to $445
3 hours ago
Russia’s manufacturing PMI rises to 48.2 in February but still in the red
9 hours ago
Poland’s GDP growth falters to 3.2% y/y in Q4
9 hours ago
Hungary's 4.9% GDP growth confirmed for 2019
22 hours ago
Russian corporates have a profitable 2019
2 days ago

Most Read

  1. Coronavirus fear spreads across Iran, Iraq, Armenia and Azerbaijan after Qom deaths
    11 days ago
  2. Kremlin: Turkish planes enter Syria air space at own risk
    16 hours ago
  3. Market interventions: the case of the US sanctions on Russia
    6 days ago
  4. Russia’s internet giant Yandex announces growing and more diversified revenues in 2019
    4 days ago
  5. Top Iranian officials contract Covid-19 at chilling speed
    6 days ago
  1. Founder of fintech firm Revolut Perestersky becomes Russia’s latest tech billionaire
    14 days ago
  2. Iran exporting million barrels of oil a day tracking firm data indicates
    26 days ago
  3. Coronavirus fear spreads across Iran, Iraq, Armenia and Azerbaijan after Qom deaths
    11 days ago
  4. Turkey ‘dicing with lira nightmare part II’
    13 days ago
  5. Romania ready to develop new nuclear reactor without foreign partners
    13 days ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss