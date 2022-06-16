Turkey on verge of total bankruptcy says Erdogan’s former economy czar

Turkey on verge of total bankruptcy says Erdogan’s former economy czar
Ali Babacan at the World Economic Forum annual meeting in Davos in 2008. / World Economic Forum, cc-by-sa 2.0.
By bne IntelIiNews June 16, 2022

Turkey is on the verge of total bankruptcy, according to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s former economy czar Ali Babacan.

Babacan, now the leader of small opposition party Democracy and Progress (DEVA), attacked the Erdogan administration for its stewardship of an economy that was by now “crumbling before our eyes” when he spoke at a party meeting in Ankara, the T24 news website reported on June 15.

“Today, I want to say that we are on the verge of bankruptcy as a country and call on the government to do its duties immediately,” he was quoted as saying.

“I am worried because the default risk of our country, namely the risk of bankruptcy, has reached an unprecedented level. The future of our children is at stake. We are faced with a matter of economic and financial survival. Turkey's credit rating has dropped to the worst level in history,” Babacan added.

Prior to June 15, when the US Fed brought in its biggest rate hike since 1994, thereby sparking fears for emerging markets exposed to foreign capital outflows, Turkey was already contending with official inflation of 73.5% and a currency, the Turkish lira, that had lost 24% against the dollar in the year to date, following on from the 44% drop in value it suffered last year.

On June 16, bne IntelliNews reported that Turkey’s ‘despair rating’ score is worse than that of war-torn Ukraine.

Babacan, who from 2002 to 2015 served as economy minister, foreign minister and deputy prime minister, quit Erdogan’s Justice and Development Party (AKP) in 2019, citing “deep differences” over the party’s direction.  He founded DEVA in 2020, with an eye on the next national elections, which must take place by June 2023.

“What is default for Turkey, what is bankruptcy? It means that the Republic of Turkey cannot pay for the natural gas and oil it imports. Bankruptcy means that basic needs such as gas and diesel cannot be met even with money. You have money, you can't get more than half a gas tank, or you wait in a queue for three hours. That is bankruptcy,” Babacan reportedly added.

“Bankruptcy means widespread and long-lasting power cuts throughout the country. Imagine that electricity is out for six hours, 10 hours per day. That's the danger. They don't know. Bankruptcy means total economic and financial collapse. Bankruptcy means chaos.”

He challenged Erdogan: “Make up your mind immediately. Do what is necessary for the management of the economy and finance based on reason and science. Appoint qualified staff to the central bank and the Turkish Statistical Institute [TUIK, or TurkStat] immediately and do not intervene in these independent institutions."

Erdogan, claiming he is working to a new economic model in which fuelling growth and exports will deliver Turkey from its woes, is under fire for refusing to countenance interest rate hikes despite rampant inflation and the collapsed lira. Last week, he indicated more rate cuts could be on the cards.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Tokayev tells Russian TV Kazakhstan won’t break Western sanctions

Can tech startups still fundraise successfully in 2022?

Nordic banks hit by new money laundering scandal in the Baltic states

News

New majority brings down Bulgaria’s parliament speaker

Opposition parties including those from the far-right and populist right are preparing to bring down PM Kiril Petkov's reformist government.

Tokayev tells Russian TV Kazakhstan won’t break Western sanctions

Also says some people in Russia “misrepresent whole situation” by claiming that during January unrest Moscow “saved” Kazakhstan with troop dispatch and now country must for ever “bow at feet” of Kremlin.

Prime minsters of Albania and Montenegro visit Kyiv in show of support

With a critical EU Council meeting coming up next week, much of the discussion centred on the three countries’ prospects for EU accession.

Macron wants ‘accelerated co-operation’ for Moldova as details of EU ‘political community’ proposal leak

On Ukraine's border and with part of its territory controlled by Russia-backed separatists, Moldova is hoping for a positive answer to its application for EU candidate status.

Ukraine set to dominate Czech EU presidency

Government presents five key priorities for its rotating presidency of the EU, which begins on July 1.

New majority brings down Bulgaria’s parliament speaker
11 hours ago
Tokayev tells Russian TV Kazakhstan won’t break Western sanctions
19 hours ago
Prime minsters of Albania and Montenegro visit Kyiv in show of support
19 hours ago
Macron wants ‘accelerated co-operation’ for Moldova as details of EU ‘political community’ proposal leak
20 hours ago
Ukraine set to dominate Czech EU presidency
20 hours ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. €511.3mn of funds for roads in Bulgaria spent on luxury properties, interior minister says
    7 days ago
  2. DON: Russia may not be fighting for ground but for a psychological tipping point in the Donbas
    4 days ago
  3. Russia preparing for second Africa Summit to build closer ties as it pivots away from the West
    4 days ago
  4. Iran may be heartbeat away from first unicorn
    23 days ago
  5. Ukraine’s despair index spikes, while Russia’s is already falling
    2 days ago
  1. Russian forces in Donbas push Ukraine troops to the limit
    17 days ago
  2. RenCap may face closure amidst an eleventh-hour MBO bid
    16 days ago
  3. Nearly 40% of Bulgarians want out of Nato as pro-Russian propaganda strengthens
    11 days ago
  4. €511.3mn of funds for roads in Bulgaria spent on luxury properties, interior minister says
    7 days ago
  5. The Fourth Russia – the new world order
    9 days ago

Reports

Dismiss